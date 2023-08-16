PEABODY — Ward 1 City Councilor Craig Welton is the new chief development officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester, the organization said in a statement last week.
Welton started his new job on Aug. 1, but is keeping the same position he served in at Northeast Arc.
“We are delighted Craig is joining our team as Chief Development Officer,” Bob Scannell, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester, said in a statement. “As we move forward with our Capital Campaign to transform our clubhouses and expand our programming, we are certain that Craig’s leadership and experience will be instrumental to our success.”
Welton’s new job is also a new role at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester. He will lead and expand the organization’s fundraising team, oversee its Capital Project Plan and develop and implement a strategic plan for operational fundraising, according to the statement.
In a separate statement, Northeast Arc President and CEO Jo Ann Simmons thanked Welton for helping the Arc raise more than $3 million through its Campaign for Linking Lives in his five years with the organization.
“Craig has shown an incredible commitment to supporting inclusion for people with disabilities, and we know he will find ways to stay involved with our organization,” Simmons said.
Welton has worked in the nonprofit sector for 20 years, with a decade of that time spent at Best Buddies International as the director of its Massachusetts and Rhode Island operations.
He has served as Ward 1 councilor since 2020 and is currently the council’s president.
“I am very excited to be joining an organization with such an amazing reputation for being a leader in helping kids of all abilities reach their full potential,” Welton said in the Clubs' statement.
“BGCD has been serving our Dorchester community for 50 years and I look forward to helping further the Clubs’ mission by supporting transformational projects that will impact our community for the next 50 years,” he said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.