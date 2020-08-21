WENHAM — The popular annual Summer Fair at the Wenham Museum, which was set for this weekend, has been canceled.
This, according to the museum, was due to the governor's recent revisions to limits on outdoor gatherings amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.
Jane Bowers, the exhibitions curator and manager at the nonprofit museum in downtown Wenham, announced the news in a statement Friday morning.
"Unfortunately, the beloved annual event cannot go forward with such limited numbers," the statement said, referring to outdoor gatherings now being limited to 50 people, instead of 100.
The museum hopes to resume the traditional event next year, the statement said, and is working on ways to provide virtual opportunities to shop and support the organization, like an online version of its Attic Treasures Sale.
The museum, meanwhile, is still open to visitors, Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
There are a number of special exhibits on display, as well, including "Frozen: Stories of Ice and Snow," "Confidence + Courage + Character = Girl Scouts!" and "My Essentials" (featuring work that Newburyport artist Tina Rawson created in response to the pandemic).
A special outdoor community art project, which has 14 stops on a self-guided tour through Hamilton and Wenham, also officially ends this Sunday.
Go to www.wenhammuseum.org for more information on these programs and to purchase tickets.