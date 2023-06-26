WENHAM — A special election will now expand the Wenham Select Board from three to five members.
A two-way race for a two-year seat on the board, along with an uncontested race for a three-year seat, will draw voters to Town Hall, 138 Main St., for voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. The election comes after a successful vote on Article 14 at this year's Annual Town Meeting in April, which sought to increase the board's size from three to five members.
The contested race on the ballot exists for a two-year seat that will run from now to town election in April 2025; afterward it will become a three-year term. The winner will face re-election along with Peter Clay, who won a seat on the Select Board in 2022.
Running for the two-year seat are residents Patrick Waddell and Benjamin Tymann. Waddell narrowly took second in the April annual town election, in a loss to current board member Gary Cheeseman, 465 to 436, according to the town clerk's website.
Deirdre Pierotti, a former candidate for the office, is unopposed for the three-year term to end in 2026. She took second to Clay in last year's election.
For more on the special town election, visit bit.ly/3r7ZJ4b.