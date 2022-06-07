DANVERS — Assistant Superintendent Mary Wermers will head Danvers Public Schools while the district searches for a new superintendent.
As interim superintendent, Wermers said she will continue the work that Danvers administrators have already been doing, especially around diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We've really been working hard to build safe and supportive learning communities in our schools and our classrooms, and we'll continue to do that together,” she said.
Wermers was unanimously approved for the position by the School Committee at its May 9 meeting. The committee also voted to give her a $190,000 salary while she serves as interim superintendent — a role she’ll officially start next month.
Wermers had been one of the district’s two assistant superintendents. She stepped in as acting co-superintendent with Assistant Superintendent Keith Taverna when former superintendent Lisa Dana took medical leave in December.
Their appointments came several months after news broke of racist, homophobic hazing rituals involving the 2019-20 high school varsity boys hockey team.
Dana, who was superintendent for nearly 18 years, announced in April that she is retiring this year, and Taverna left the district this month. He starts as assistant superintendent in Andover this week.
“We’re going to really miss him because he did so much for the Danvers Public Schools, and he's hard to replace,” Wermers said.
Taverna dealt mainly with business and personnel issues within the district. Danvers currently has a person filling in for Taverna’s day-to-day finance work and is looking to hire a new human resource manager, Wermers said.
“If I didn't have a strong team that we do in Danvers, or our school principals and curriculum directors, then it would be a lot harder to fill the shoes of Keith Taverna and Lisa Dana,” Wermers said.
School Committee Chair Eric Crane said Wermers’ time as assistant superintendent and her focus on curriculum development in that role gave her “terrific” experience, and helped qualify her to become interim superintendent.
The fact that she was already a part of Danvers Public Schools made her an even more appealing candidate, Crane said.
“You don't want to jump from change to change to change,” Crane said. “So what Mary brings is sort of the consistency in the plans that we've had in place and what we're already working on as we transition to a new superintendent.”
The committee would have looked outside the district for an interim leader if they did not think Wermers was fit for the position, Crane said.
“We all strongly feel that Mary's the right person at this time and she's very committed to the district and helping us through the transition,” he said.
Danvers will likely not have an assistant superintendent during Wermers' tenure, Crane said. She will likely introduce a plan in August where some of the district’s principals will take on additional duties to fill in any gaps where an assistant superintendent might have fit in, he said.
“Mary believes that she has that covered with the personnel that she has,” he said. “That's a position where if you're bringing in a new superintendent, I think you really want the new incoming superintendent to have a role in who the assistants are, because they work so closely together.”
School Committee members Alice Campbell and Robin Doherty will head the search for a new superintendent.
They said at the May 9 School Committee meeting that more details about the search and who will be a part of it will be released later this summer.
There will also be focus groups and other chances for public input throughout the hiring process, Crane said.
“This is certainly something people want to keep an eye on, and we'll make sure we publicize it,” he said.
While there is no timeline yet for when a new superintendent could take over, Crane said the district will search for someone who has strong educational experiences, new ideas and a track record of success.
He said that, personally, he wants the district's new leader to have a commitment to diversity.
“The new superintendent is going to have to deal with the growing diversity in town, the greater diversity in the district and the fact that we really want to encourage a diverse, educated population,” Crane said.
