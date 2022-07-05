DANVERS — Mary Wermers will remain Danvers’ interim superintendent through June 2023.
Wermers had been one of the district’s two assistant superintendents. She stepped in as acting co-superintendent with Keith Taverna when former superintendent Lisa Dana took medical leave in December.
Dana later announced she would retire at the end of June and Taverna took a job in Andover.
Officials announced in May that Wermers will lead the district while School Committee members search for a permanent superintendent.
Wermers’ year-long tenure in the temporary role was approved as part of her contract at last week’s School Committee meeting.
“I think everybody agrees that we have every confidence in what this next coming year will look like,” School Committee Chair Eric Crane said at the meeting.
“(Wermers has) got a plan in place and this will allow us to go about the superintendent’s search knowing that the schools are running the way they should and hopefully not missing a beat,” he continued.
As part of her contract, Wermers will make $190,000 in her role as interim superintendent.
“This summer, I feel like, is the building of our central office team as we transition, and as you are doing the search committee for the new superintendent,” Wermers said at the meeting.
Committee members Alice Campbell and Robin Doherty are heading up the search for a new superintendent.
They hoped to have a search consultant, who will assist the district in finding a new superintendent, on board by the end of the week, Campbell said.
Since Wermers will not have an assistant superintendent by her side during the transition period, the district has pulled up Adam Federico to assist in central office matters while also remaining Danvers High School principal.
Wermers said that Federico has already visited two elementary schools — Riverside and Thorpe — in Danvers this summer to see what repairs or space improvements can be made to the buildings.
“We’re maximizing the use of space in those buildings,” Wermers said.
To absorb the duties previously carried out by Taverna, who left the district in early June, the district hired Pam Crum as its finance manager and Kim Bevans as its new human resources manager, who started in the role Tuesday.
