Danvers will hear more talk of town projects, diversity and inclusion, changes downtown and other pressing topics in 2023.
The Select Board has outlined five items the town looks to tackle during the first half of this year: Building a new public works building, possibly taking over the operation of the town’s transfer station, building out the Danvers Rail Trail, bringing back the Danvers Square bus stop and addressing water storage issues linked to the Ipswich River Basin, according to Town Manager Steve Bartha.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Trash switch-ups, new DPW facility and other ventures
Last year’s drought led to extensive water bans in Danvers that lasted into the winter. It was a similar story for other communities that rely on the basin, but Danvers hopes it can find solutions through the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority to keep residents well supplied with water in the future.
“Former Select Board member Bill Clark used to say this really well — we don’t have a supply problem in the Ipswich River Basin, we have a storage problem, and the storage problem is exacerbated by state permitting, which really does not allow water to be used when it makes the most sense,” Bartha said.
Solutions for this are still in the works, Bartha said, and remain a priority. As does building a new public works facility.
The town looks to acquire a portion of the old Danvers State Hospital property from the state to build the new facility, which would go where the hospital’s power plant sat off Maple Street, he said. The board expects to take the idea to Town Meeting this year to start the design process and figure out an estimated cost for the project, Bartha said.
The board also aims to evaluate the cost benefit of taking over the operation of the town’s transfer station, which is currently operated by Covanta. If this comes to fruition, the town would have to hire the station’s staff and invest in its equipment over the years, Bartha said.
This move comes as the town approaches the end of its contract with its trash hauler JRM Hauling and Recycling, which was recently acquired by Republic Services. The company has said it does not want to renew the contract once it’s up on June 30, and the town will go out to bid for its trash collection with potential haulers in the next few weeks, Bartha said.
The town could see up to a $1 million increase in its trash collection contract this year as a result, he said.
“It looks like there could be an opportunity here,” Bartha said. “Obviously, it’s a risky business, but we want to do some analysis to see if there’s revenue to be made by operating the transfer station in house.”
Bartha expects the board to take a new trash hauler contract to Town Meeting this spring, then spend the year evaluating the risks and real costs of operating the transfer station, he said.
The town will also continue to build out the Danvers Rail Trail in 2023. The project’s construction is well underway, with a new bridge having already been installed over Beaver Brook. Bartha said the town looks to soon design and build the section of the trail set to go over a ramp on Interstate 95, taking the project closer to its finish line.
Changing downtown and Essex Tech debate
Danvers officials will also keep advocating for the return of an MBTA bus stop to Danvers Square this year. The stop was pulled by the MBTA in 2021 despite calls from the town, residents, state Rep. Sally Kerans and state Sen. Joan Lovely to keep it.
“It’s exceedingly frustrating for the town because a lot of the work we did on zoning in recent years was to try to encourage residential development not only where existing utilities were and to make better use of underutilized or abandoned properties, but also around transit and the bus stop in our downtown,” Bartha said.
Supporters of the stop have cited the new Maple Square development as another good reason to keep it. That project will break ground this year, Bartha said, and will add commercial space and 147 housing units to downtown once complete.
The development has also pushed a few businesses to shut down or move out of longtime storefronts.
Betty Ann’s Sub Shop, which sat where the Maple Square project will go, is expected to open on Locust Street early this year. New businesses are also coming to town, including the Maple Street Cafe that opened in September and The Modern Butcher, which is planning to open on Maple Street around early March.
Eyes will continue to be on downtown. and on Essex Tech.
Town Meeting voted last May to table a home rule petition that would cap the number of Danvers freshmen at Essex Tech to 40 students each year.
Town officials claimed that sending a Danvers student to Essex Tech costs the town roughly $7,500 more per student than it would pay to educate them in the Danvers Public Schools, while Essex Tech Superintendent Heidi Riccio said that Danvers’ stated cost to educate a student in its district is actually higher than it would be to send them to Essex Tech.
“We recognize that we are part of that district and want to support that school and the excellent things that have happened there, but we’re still focused on finding a solution that elevates equity and parity and fairness across all the districts in terms of not only the students going there, but also the financial costs associated with supporting that school,” Bartha said. “The burden on the Danvers budget is fast approaching a point of un-sustainability.”
New superintendent
Daniel Bauer will be the new leader of the Danvers Public Schools as of July 1.
Bauer will step in as Mary Wermers finishes her year-long term as interim superintendent, which followed the retirement of Lisa Dana last spring.
“In general, there’s excitement in the community,” said Danvers High Principal Adam Federico. “I think people are engaged in the process and feel like they just want to continue working toward strengthening the schools and strengthening the community-school partnership, and so this hire is, I think, symbolic of that.”
Wermers will work with Bauer in the coming months to transition into his new role.
This year will also see a focus on mental health and community building in Danvers schools. DanversCARES will analyze behavioral health and risk assessment surveys completed by students to help the district support students in three areas: Mental health, bullying prevention and substance abuse prevention, Wermers said.
Programs around these topics will be held for students and their families. The district will focus on bullying during the start of the year, then shift to mental health and substance abuse prevention in the middle and high schools more in April and May, she said.
Building community through diversity and inclusion
The Danvers schools will also continue to create supportive, safe spaces for all students this year, Wermers and Federico said.
Community blocks and assemblies at the high school remain spaces for students to talk about important issues and create a positive climate, Federico said. Northeastern University’s Sport in Society center will visit student-athletes again this spring to discuss inclusive ways to be a good teammate. A group of students called “Next Gen Leaders” will continue to train ninth-graders on how to be positive leaders, Federico said.
“We’re always looking to have as many different access points for kids to think about how they can make the climate here safe and positive,” Federico said.
At the town-wide level, the Human Rights and Inclusion Committee will keep holding public meetings every third Thursday of the month. Jasmine Ramón, the town’s equity and inclusion director, is also looking to revive Danvers’ volunteer-based Disability Commission this year to have a more broad approach to accessibility in the community, she said.
“We will continue that partnership with the foundation to educate our community around antisemitism and continue to do that work in response to the incidents that happened last year and that continue to happen,” Ramón said, referring to a film screening and discussion with the Lappin Foundation on Monday. “But we’re in a very proactive space I think when it comes to raising awareness on this topic and supporting community members in continuing to learn and grow.”
A “Facilitating for Justice” workshop that’s open to the public will take place 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Peabody Institute Library in Danvers. Participants will discuss how they can have impactful conversations about race, equity, oppression and inclusion.
The town is looking to host a “Race Amity Day” this spring around the same time as its LGBTQ+ celebration, Ramón said. She will also continue to host office hours on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for anyone who would like to learn more about inclusion efforts in Danvers or share their own experiences and suggestions.
“I’m hoping to continue that outreach, to make sure that employees and residents know that I’m accessible to them and to continue to use all of that input and those relationships to really shape what my role is in the community,” Ramón said.