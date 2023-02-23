Cribbage is a card game, usually with two players, that involves playing and grouping cards in order to gain points. Players keep score by “pegging” on what is typically a small, rectangular wooden board. Points are earned for card combinations adding up to 15, and for pairs, runs, and flushes. The first player to reach 121 points wins.
The dealer is selected by the cut of the cards (low card deals). Each player is dealt six cards, two of which are discarded face down into the “crib.” The non-dealer then cuts the deck to reveal the all-important “cut” card, which can be used by each player to score additional points.
The game commences with the non-dealer laying a card face up, followed by the dealer, as a way to score points, such as cards adding up to 15, pairs, and runs. Each “lay down” cycle ends when the last card played is less than or equal to 31. This phase of the game continues until all cards have been played.
The players then count their hands, beginning with the non-dealer, and the dealer also gets to count the crib. The dealer alternates until someone wins. With only four cards in each hand, games go quickly as strategy, odds-making and experience come into play.
- Joel Barrett