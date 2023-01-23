SALEM — Many people ask, “What would Martin do?” Mary Frances Berry, it turns out, has the answer.
Salem State University concluded two days of events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Monday morning, with a keynote address from author, activist and historian Mary Frances Berry. A career civil rights leader, Berry is also a collector of stories about “Martin,” the man who became the embodiment of the civil rights movement.
“We’d respectfully ask, ‘What would Martin do?’ and we’d look, and say, ‘Where do we go from here?’” Berry said. “He’d say, ‘What you ought to do is ask yourself, is this the right thing to do? Is the right thing to do courage, the fire that shows up in your bones?’”
The keynote address was the culmination of two days of events held by Salem State to celebrate MLK Day, which fell on Monday, Jan. 16, this year. Salem State held a candlelight vigil at the Ellison Campus Center and a Freedom March from there to the Harrington Campus on Sunday.
On Monday, the winners were announced for two school writing contests, one honoring five Salem Public Schools students and the other a graduate and undergrad from Salem State.
Keja Valens, Salem State’s interim vice president of Diversity and Inclusion, opened the keynote address by reading the Naumkeag land acknowledgment and connecting that to King.
“Our gathering today also offers respect and honor to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Valens said. “What better way to do that than to carry on his legacy of activism and advocacy that springs from the roots of local communities.”
In his remarks, university President John Keenan acknowledged the 60th anniversary of King’s “I Have A Dream” speech, delivered on Aug. 28, 1963. Keenan noted, of course, that “I wasn’t born yet.” Nor was he the only thing yet to be realized in 1963, he said. That March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom led an estimated 250,000 to the Lincoln Memorial “to recall another speech 100 years earlier (in Gettysburg) whose promises had yet to be fully realized.”
“This call still resonates today,” Keenan said. “We must continue to dream, to demand and to work for equity, justice and freedom.”
In her comments, Berry took the audience through stories about King that she had heard, the ways a young leader grew to drive a national movement, and how his advice led Berry throughout her life. The power of the vote was a common theme in her remarks.
So too was the mind of King predating his role as a noted public speaker. Some stories came from historian Benjamin Mays, a mentor to King in his youth.
“I got Benny’s story about him, and how he nurtured him, and how he couldn’t speak very well — which was surprising, perhaps, at first,” Berry said. “He always wrote beautifully without worrying about grammar, which was kind of interesting. The speaking came late... and of course, he was 25 when he got his Ph.D.”
For many in the civil rights movement, voting was one of several end goals. Berry cautioned, however, that voting wasn’t what got results.
“The boycott wasn’t settled because of voting. People didn’t get the buses desegregated (by voting),” she said. “They got them desegregated because of their actions on a daily basis, and the trials they went through.”
Those trials, Berry said, take time to leave an impact on the ironclad walls of justice. Everyone must step up and grab a stone, she argued.
“I do believe in incremental change, and I hope some of you will go far with that message, and be part of the change,” Berry said, “because I really believe it’s a responsibility of each generation to make its own dent in the walls of justice.”