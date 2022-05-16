Q: I am a remarried widow and live with my husband. I bought our home before our marriage, and only my name is on the deed and mortgage. We agreed to leave the property to my three sons from my first marriage, who would sell the property and divide the proceeds. Should all three sons be added to the deed, or just one son responsible for following my wishes? Or is it better to spell out the plan in my will? — Cheryl
A: I see this situation regularly in my practice, and it is more complicated than it appears.
Depending on where you live, even if one spouse is the only person who owns the marital residence, the surviving spouse still has certain rights to the property. Usually, this includes the right to live in the home for the rest of their life or retain part of the proceeds if they agree to its sale.
Your will cannot avoid these homestead rights, as they were enacted to prevent a surviving spouse from becoming suddenly homeless.
Even if you added one or more of your sons to the deed, your husband could still have an interest in the home after your demise.
Proper estate planning can provide a way to accomplish what you are trying to do. Your husband may be able to sign some paperwork disclaiming his interest in the home. Or you both could deed the property to a trust that is drafted to carry out your plan.
There can be other reasons not to add your sons to your deed. For example, if one of them is in debt, their creditor could look to his interest in the property.
A local, experienced estate planning attorney could walk your family through setting up a plan to carry out your goals.
Right of survivorship or probate to sell a home?
Q: When a spouse passes away and the spouses owned their home with right of survivorship, should the surviving spouse go to probate to sell the house? — Joan
A: No, typically, when spouses own a home together and one dies, the house automatically becomes owned by the surviving spouse. But this result will depend on how the property was titled to the owners.
When people own property together, their ownership can be shared in three ways.
The standard, or default, type of joint ownership is called “tenants in common.” Each owner owns their portion of the property individually. The co-owners can each have identical shares, for example, each owning half, or they can agree to different proportions. When an individual owner dies, their share goes to their heirs, typically through probate.
Another type of co-ownership is called “joint tenants with right of survivorship.” With this form of ownership, each owner owns the entire property with the other owners. This means that the remaining owners still own the entire property when one owner dies. The deceased’s heirs inherit nothing.
Much like this, but reserved only to married couples, is the form of joint ownership known as “tenants by the entirety.” In a strictly legal sense, the marriage itself owns the property, and if one spouse dies, the widow or widower becomes the sole owner of the property. The result is much like joint tenants with right of survivorship, but with other advantages like some protection from creditors of one of the spouses.
To figure out how a property is owned, you will need to look at the wording of the deed.
If the spouses’ names are followed by some indication of their marriage, the ownership is most likely tenants by the entirety.
If the names are followed by the words “joint tenants with right of survivorship,” then the ownership is just that.
Finally, if neither of these is specified, the home is owned as tenants in common. Usually, probate will be necessary only if a tenant in common dies.
Gary M. Singer is a Florida attorney and board-certified as an expert in real estate law by the Florida Bar.