DANVERS — A half century ago, an Air Force airman walked into the Portside Diner and met a waitress who was working behind the counter.
This past Wednesday, the airman and the waitress returned to the diner for another significant event in their lives — a surprise 50th wedding anniversary party.
About 25 friends and family members greeted John and Ellen Leszcynski as they walked through the doors of the iconic diner on the corner of River and Liberty streets. The Leszcynskis were brought there under the pretense of taking a photo in front of the place where they first met. Instead, they were treated to hugs, congratulations, and a dinner of their choice off the Portside Diner menu.
“A total surprise,” John Leszcynski said. Added Ellen with a laugh: “They duped us.”
The surprise party was organized by the couple’s daughter, Laura Edelman, and son, Jonathan Leszcynski. When they approached Portside Diner owner John Andromidas about the idea, he agreed to let them use the diner for free as long as they took care of the waitress and the cook.
“It was so generous of him,” Edelman said.
As the Leszcynskis sat in one of the diner’s red booths, a 50th anniversary balloon floating above them, they talked about the day they first met in 1972. At that time the diner was owned by John Leszcynski’s parents, Nestor and Edna, and was named Nestor’s Diner. John had worked there as a boy but was now in the Air Force and back home on leave.
Ellen lived down the street from the diner and worked there on weekends. One of the other waitresses knew that John was home on leave and wanted to set him up with Ellen. The two had never met before.
“He came in that door and I was behind the counter and I looked at him and I realized it was him,” Ellen said.
“I didn’t realize it was a setup,” John said. “I knew nothing.”
“And that was it,” Ellen said. “He asked me out, and three days later he asked me to marry him.”
“I know it’s cliche, love at first sight,” John said. “But...”
The return to the diner this week brought back great memories for the Leszcynskis, who now live in Seabrook, New Hampshire. Ellen, 74, said she loved working there with its family atmosphere. John, 70, pointed out the stool he was sitting on the day he met Ellen.
On Wednesday, John ordered the fried flounder because that was what his father used to make. The diner made a special batch of grapenut pudding because that was a specialty of John’s mother.
The next day, Ellen said going back to the diner was like going back home. From the counter to the booths to the stools, she said everything was pretty much the same as the day John walked through the door and she met him for the first time.
“It was like the last 50 years was a blink of an eye,” she said.
