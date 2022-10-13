Like with every recovery, the road to overcoming addiction has to start somewhere.
It can seem scary, overwhelming and downright impossible at times. That was true for 46-year-old Mike McKeen, who was addicted to drugs for over 20 years.
He’s been in and out of detox facilities and rehabs. He’s been sent to prison multiple times. He lost the love of his life because of his addiction. And, for a long time, he felt like he failed everyone in his life — especially himself.
“I hope you don’t have to hurt yourself too much before you learn that there’s a better way to live,” McKeen said. “It’s going to be hard, but it’s still going to be worth it. You should start now.”
McKeen has stayed sober since he entered a rehab program at Recovery Centers of America in Danvers this July. He finished his program on Sept. 3 and has been living in a sober house in Brighton since.
“(RCA) gave me hope at the age of 46,” McKeen said. “I thought that was an emotion that I was no longer going to be able to experience, and I don’t say that with any sense of drama.”
Types of care
Recovery didn’t end for McKeen when he walked out of RCA’s doors. But it was a good start, just as centers like this, anonymous group meetings and hotlines can be a start for others.
“The first thing is to identify what they are willing to do,” said Dr. Heidi Ginter, chief Medical officer for RCA’s Massachusetts facilities. “For somebody who needs help, it’s going to vary depending on what drugs they’re using, and what they can actually do.”
Generally, someone who is using alcohol or benzodiazepines needs to start at an inpatient detoxification facility because the withdrawal from these substances is potentially deadly, Ginter said.
Opioid users, including those who are addicted to heroin and fentanyl, can start in either inpatient or outpatient programs, she said.
Inpatient care usually lasts for 30 days. The detoxification period takes up the first five to seven days and is supported by special medicine to help reduce the side effects of withdrawal. For the rest of their stay, patients will attend support groups and individual counseling to work on behavioral skills they’ll need after leaving the program.
Outpatient care comes in three levels. The first, partial hospitalization programs, requires those in recovery to take part in groups and counseling five days a week in person or virtually.
Intensive outpatient programs call for people to do this with a little less support and more independence about three days a week. General outpatient care means that people who are well established in their recovery only need to check in with a counselor once a week, every few weeks or once a month.
“As a starting place, consider what you need to do for safety, then parenting, if you are running your own businesses or have additional responsibilities that may make it harder to step out of your life and go to an inpatient level of care,” Ginter said.
Support for those in treatment
Groups like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous can help keep those in recovery away from substances.
FDA approved medications buprenorphine, methadone and naltrexone can reduce opioid cravings and withdrawal symptoms when used in tandem with counseling or other treatment programs.
Naltrexone can be given at a doctor’s office by anyone who has experience and training with it, but isn’t usually used in an outpatient setting because it can be hard to start, Ginter said.
Methadone has to be used at outpatient methadone clinics open throughout the state. Buprenorphine, commonly known as Suboxone, can be prescribed by a certified doctor and also used in an outpatient setting.
“For many people who work or who go to school or who really want treatment but can’t take time out of their life to go inpatient, that’s a great opportunity to get outpatient treatment in a very private way,” Ginter said.
For those who have relapsed, trying a new type of treatment or revisiting ones that were successful in the past are both fair game.
“If you’ve experienced something that really worked for long-term recovery in the past, it’s very reasonable to go back to that,” Ginter said.
“As long as they’re not hurting themselves, as long as they’re doing something to get to a more positive place, then that’s absolutely the right answer,” she said.
Affording care
Affording treatment can be challenging, but most insurance covers at least some mental health or recovery care, Ginter said. This includes inpatient detoxification.
“Going through a five- or seven-day inpatient detox is not treatment. That’s the very beginning of treatment,” Ginter said. “It is a period of time to stabilize off drugs.”
Some residential care programs are covered by MassHealth. For those who don’t have coverage through private insurance or who are still struggling to afford care, scholarships may be available through these programs, other private companies or organizations.
Affordable care options may be included in employee assistance programs. College students can also find help through resources within their school.
Once someone is out of a treatment program, temporarily staying at a halfway house or sober house is one way someone can stay away from addiction.
“These levels of care really need you to be able to support some portion of that, and so a lot of that’s going to have to come from scholarships for people who just don’t have the financial resources,” Ginter said.
Where to start
Wendy Goddard is a program director at RCA in Danvers, but also struggled with alcoholism for years. As did her son, who is also now sober.
“Any alcoholic or addict wants instant gratification and unfortunately, starting recovery is not instant gratification,” Goddard said. “It takes time and perseverance.”
The first step, she added, can also feel like the hardest.
“It’s hard to pick up the phone themselves sometimes,” Goddard said. “Sometimes they’re up late at night and see a commercial about the wealth of resources out there for people like us… and they reach out to friends or family for help.”
“It’s all about that window of opportunity,” she continued. “When an alcoholic decides it’s time, you have a very small window of opportunity to actually get them a bed somewhere because that window will shut when the next drink goes into their hand and ultimately into their body.”
At times, it can feel impossible to help someone with their addiction.
“There is nothing you can say to someone if they’re not done,” McKeen said. “Some people, we just have to learn the hard way. We have to get beaten down repeatedly.”
That doesn’t have to always be the case though, Ginter said.
“Sometimes people shy away from treatment because of the stigma and because of the shame associated with the disease,” Ginter said. “We want them to be able to access treatment, just like people who have high blood pressure or diabetes.”
Resources
The Massachusetts Substance Abuse Helpline can connect addicts or their loved ones to rehabs and other recovery resources on its website, https://helplinema.org/
- Narcotics Anonymous meeting times and locations, along with other resources, can be found at
- For alcohol addiction resources and Alcoholic Anonymous meetings, more information is available at
- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration runs a free, confidential 24/7 hotline to support those battling addiction and/or mental health issues. By calling 800-662-HELP (4357), operators can provide treatment options and information services in English or Spanish.
