HAMILTON — Flyers promoting a white supremacy group were left at what police say were a “small number” of homes in Hamilton over the weekend, prompting police to put out a message on Wednesday.
“Hate has no home here in Hamilton and the police will continue to promote and encourage inclusivity as one of the communities’ recognized core values,” the department posted on Facebook and other social media in response to the flyers.
A check of other area departments found no similar reports from the weekend, but the group believed to be responsible, the “National Social Club,” also known as “NSC-131,” has been active in the past, posting stickers and flyers in various locations, including Salem.
Hamilton police Capt. Scott Janes said the department has no other information about who might be responsible for dropping the flyers.
The flyers characterize the group as a “pro-white street-oriented fraternity” but experts on domestic hate and terror groups say they espouse neo-Nazi and racist ideology.
The flyers dropped in Hamilton last weekend inaccurately conflate the international criminal organization MS-13 with the social justice/civil rights movement Black Lives Matter and with the political ideology of anti-fascism.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis