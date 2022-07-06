HAMILTON — Flyers promoting a white supremacy group were left at what police say were a “small number” of homes in Hamilton and Ipswich over the weekend, prompting police to alert the communities on Wednesday.
“Hate has no home here in Hamilton and the police will continue to promote and encourage inclusivity as one of the communities’ recognized core values,” Hamilton Police posted on Facebook and other social media in response to the flyers.
The group believed to be responsible, the “National Social Club,” also known as “NSC-131,” has been active in the past, posting stickers and flyers in various locations, including Salem.
Late Wednesday, Ipswich police also reported flyers from the same group were found in yards throughout the community.
Ipswich Chief Paul Nikas said authorities are collaborating with Hamilton in investigating the matter.
"We are as actively investigating this matter and are asking residents to assist us in identifying those who distributed these pamphlets," Nikas said. He asked residents who received flyers to check their security or door cameras for images of the culprits.
"Hatred has no place in Ipswich, where our sense of community is one of our great strengths." The flyers were reportedly placed in plastic bags along with a few pebbles to add weight before being tossed into yards.
Hamilton police Capt. Scott Janes said the department is looking into the source of the flyers.
The flyers characterize the group as a “pro-white street-oriented fraternity” but experts on domestic hate and terror groups say it espouses neo-Nazi and racist ideology. The Anti-Defamation League describes the Nationalist Social Club as a neo-Nazi group with small chapters in the United States and abroad.
The flyers dropped in Hamilton last weekend inaccurately conflate the international criminal organization MS-13 with the social justice/civil rights movement Black Lives Matter and with the political ideology of anti-fascism.
