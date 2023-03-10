Incidents of white supremacy propaganda are at an all-time high in the United States, the Anti-Defamation League said in a report released Thursday.
According to the new ADL report, 6,751 of these incidents occurred nationally in 2022 — a 38% increase from 2021. In New England, this activity saw a rise of 96% from the year before, with these actions jumping 72% in Massachusetts alone, according to the report, which noted some specific incidents on the North Shore.
The state was only behind Texas when it came to the highest number of propaganda activities reported in 2022, the ADL said. It was also the state with the most white supremacy events in the country last year, another concerning issue on the rise. While 108 of these events were held across the country in 2021, the ADL reported that at least 167 occurred in 2022.
One of the main culprits behind the increase of propaganda was the Texas-based group Patriot Front, who was responsible for 909 of the 951 propaganda incidents in New England in 2022 and 80% of propaganda distribution across the country, the ADL said.
“White supremacist propaganda has the dual and devious purpose to intimidate specific groups and lure others to join their hateful activities,” ADL New England Interim Regional Director Peggy Shukur said in the statement.
“Too many of these groups have set New England as their home base. With deliberation and intention, they target their hate against Jewish, Black, Muslim and LGBTQ+ communities and non-white immigrants through despicable and disruptive stunts,” Shukur said.
The report notes that white supremacists held racist and antisemitic banners on Route 1 overpasses in Danvers and Saugus in September. They distributed antisemitic pamphlets in Peabody, Danvers, Ipswich and several other North Shore communities last year, marched through the Boston Common with Patriot Front in July and displayed racist and antisemitic signs at the 2022 Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Banners with hateful messages were used by white supremacists more frequently in 2022. The ADL recorded at least 252 of these incidents last year, compared to 183 in 2021, according to the report.
White supremacists also gathered with hateful messages at bookstores, libraries, theaters, shelters and hospitals in Boston, Cambridge, Kingston, Providence and Portsmouth, the ADL said.
Massachusetts saw 465 propaganda incidents last year, while New Hampshire experienced 183, a jump of 383% from the year before, according to the report. Rhode Island reported 142 incidents (a 74% increase), Vermont had 131 incidents (up 6%) and Maine saw 30 incidents (up 50%).
Along with Patriot Front, the Nationalist Socialist Club was another of the most active white supremacy groups in New England, the ADL said.
“While their message and often their faces are often intentionally disguised, their goal is to inspire and incite people to act,” Shakur said in the statement. “In the face of ever increasing propaganda activities in the region, we have witnessed communities uniting throughout New England to reject this hate. We also welcome efforts to hold these groups accountable for the harm they inflict on those targeted.”
Danvers and Saugus both held rallies protesting antisemitism and racism following the display of hate on their highway overpasses in September.
Danvers has also held events that promote community healing and education around diversity and inclusion since swastikas appeared in the middle and high schools in 2021 and news broke of a hazing scandal on the boy’s high school hockey team that included instances of racism, homophobia and antisemitism.
It’s alarming that the number of hateful acts are on the rise, said Dutrochet Djoko, chair of the Danvers Human Rights and Inclusion Committee. But he’s encouraged by the way the town continues to come together.
“It’s clear that this is not something unique to us. It’s bigger than Danvers,” Djoko said. “However, what I can say is that we’ve taken the stance that we are not going to shy away from challenging those actions and addressing them and making sure that we educate ourselves and our community to make it a welcoming place.”
On March 2, the town hosted renowned civil rights activist Joan Trumpauer Mulholland and her son Loki Mulholland, an author and award-winning filmmaker.
The Mulhollands spoke to students in Danvers Public Schools and a crowd of locals later that day about Joan Mulholland’s fight for racial justice in the 1960s, when she was part of dozens of sit-ins, marches and other forms of protests alongside movement leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., Stokely Carmichael and U.S. Rep. John Lewis.
The Human Rights and Inclusion Committee is working on an LGBTQ+ pride event for June and will help the town host this year’s North Shore Race Amity Day. It also continues to work with organizations like the Lappin Foundation and the ADL to spread acceptance in classrooms and community spaces throughout the year, Djoko said.
“We really strive to create programs and opportunities to create space for the disenfranchised, and the people who may feel like they don’t belong, to be able to come together,” he said. “We want to make sure that we elevate those voices, and then empower them and empower the community to be able to take a stand.”
Djoko said he’s proud of the progress the town has made, even as hateful incidents continue to occur.
“It’s disheartening, but I also really feel optimistic that the approach that we’re taking in having all hands on deck will hopefully get us to a better place as a community,” he said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.