SALEM — It was barely 7:30 a.m. when Essex Street landlord Herb Harvey started receiving pictures of coyotes from a tenant sitting in their car.
“I was actually quite surprised, because I had no clue that coyotes wandered the streets of downtown Salem,” Harvey said. “I sent a text to all my tenants in all three buildings, just to give them a heads up. ... No sooner had I sent that text, one of the girls at Federal Street typed back. She said, ‘I’m watching one walk right in front of the property right now.’”
Public safety officials throughout the region are sounding alarms over the start of the coyote mating season, one of two periods in the year where coyote sightings — and reports of missing pets — hit a peak.
But as human lifestyles have shifted with the COVID-19 pandemic, so too has wildlife become more comfortable with (or dependent on) their bipedal neighbors. Each year, officials decry the feeding of wildlife, leaving out of food waste, and more as factors that cause wildlife to not fear humans.
“They’re into the middle of the city now,” said Salem animal control officer Don Famico. “The calls we’re getting... Witchcraft Heights, right now over on Essex Street, the Federal Street area, ... I had some in the Mack Park area, up off of Grove Street. They’re going in the areas where we still have some open lands. The ones that are coming into the Federal Street, Essex Street area, there’s a vacant lot in the area.”
The state’s Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, in a recent press release, said coyotes “become more active during this time,” on through early March.
“ Coyotes are highly adaptable to a wide range of habitats and can be found year-round in forested areas, beaches, wetlands, golf courses, and neighborhoods,” the release read. “Coyotes are present in every city and town in mainland Massachusetts, meaning the opportunity for human-coyote interaction is high.”
The release outlined steps for protecting pets and removing food sources that draw coyotes to neighborhoods in the first place. It further calls on residents to not let coyotes intimidate them.
“ It’s important to note that negative encounters with coyotes are rare, and attacks on people are even more rare,” the release read. “The presence of a coyote alone is not cause for concern.”
The agency further called for the ongoing “hazing” of coyotes. The call comes amid concerns that built-in fear of humans is eased “ when animals spend a lot of time around people or when they are frequently fed by people.”
“Whenever you see a coyote in your yard, you should aggressively haze it by physically chasing it out of the yard, spraying it with a hose, making loud noises by banging pots and pans or blowing an airhorn, and throwing small objects like a tennis ball with the intent to frighten not injure,” the release read. “Repeated hazing helps teach coyotes they are not welcome in your yard, similar to how coyotes naturally chase other coyotes out of their own territories. The more people in a community that haze coyotes, the more effective it will be in making them avoid people.”
The full release from the state’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, including tips on handling coyotes, can be read at bit.ly/3Xdg41X.
