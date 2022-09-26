SALEM — Two major housing developers on the North Shore have been chosen for the opportunity to redevelop Salem State University’s South Campus.
The state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) has announced that Virginia-based Avalon Bay Communities and Boston-based WinnCompanies have been named the recommended developers for South Campus.
Officials with Salem State and at the state level have been discussing the idea of parting with South Campus for close to a decade. It’s a major component to the “SSU BOLD” campus reorganization, which would renovate the Horace Mann Laboratory School building on Loring Avenue and relocate all Salem State facilities on South Campus to its Central and North campuses.
A bidding process was launched in February and wrapped up in late-May, leading to the state’s announcement for Avalon and WinnCompanies on Friday.
“We are pleased to recommend Avalon Bay Communities Inc., and WinnCompanies as the development team for this exciting project that will transform underutilized university property into a thoughtful solution for housing needs in the area,” said Michael Heffernan, the state’s administration and finance secretary. “This initiative will bring long-term benefits to Salem State and its students and to the broader Salem community.”
Now, the parties will all come together and draft a “Provisional Designation Agreement” leading to a purchase and sale agreement. That process is expected to take about a year, according to the state’s announcement.
“I’m pleased that our long-sought efforts to transform Salem State’s physical campus through SSU BOLD have reached yet another milestone with this recommendation,” said Salem State President John Keenan. “This important step brings us closer to our goal of a consolidated campus footprint and allows us to re-invest in our campus infrastructure, which will greatly enhance the student experience.”
