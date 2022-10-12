PEABODY — The Winona Water Treatment Plant is ready for a new era of serving Peabody.
City and state officials gathered at the plant Tuesday morning to celebrate the end of extensive renovations. Now, what was once a dark and outdated facility is fully equipped with a modernized lab, filtration systems and other technology to produce clean water for years to come.
“Although this is not the most glamorous ribbon cutting in terms of this being a water treatment plant, this is as important as any work we do in the city,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said at Tuesday’s ceremony.
The completion of the plant was the fourth and final stage of the city’s $36 million Clean & Sustainable Water Infrastructure Plan, which has upgraded and modernized Peabody’s water system.
At Winona, new technology has led to higher removal rates of unwanted substances in the city’s water supply, said water quality manager Davis Scribner.
This includes PFAS, which are long-lasting chemicals that break down very slowly over time and can harm human health.
The plant is regulated to pump in 3 million gallons of water per day, but it is currently pumping in about 1 million gallons per day.
“We’re down to one (million) because we don’t have enough water (for 3 million} at this present time,” Scribner said. “But we do want to try to get it to 3 million and see how it operates at three, then two, then one {million}. That way we can see the process and what changes we’ll have to make.”
The Department of Environmental Protection tests water samples at Winona daily, Bettencourt said. All the results have been good, he said.
The water system overhaul has added a new booster pumping system near Peabody Veterans’ Memorial High School to improve water pressure and provide backup water in the event that one of the city’s two water treatment plants shut down.
A new water distribution link has also been added between the Coolidge Water Treatment Plant and the city’s Route 1 corridor through the project.
The Coolidge plant was updated after birds chewed through wiring and started a fire at the plant in 2017. It is also undergoing a name change to the Robert Walsh Water Treatment Plant in honor of a longtime employee of the plant who died suddenly in 2021.
“We have done a great job over the last few years bringing all of our [water] system up to date,” Bettencourt said.
The City Council unanimously approved the water system overhaul in 2019. Peabody was able to finance the project through “extremely favorable” borrowing terms from the Massachusetts state revolving fund, according to a statement from Bettencourt’s office.
The project also earned the city’s Department of Public Services an award for “Utility of the Year” by the New England Water Works Association last month.
“And we still have the lowest water rates around,” Bettencourt said. “That’s something to be very proud of.”
