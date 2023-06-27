SALEM — If you catch the reference in the band name ONE FALL, the melodic punk rockers’ music will make perfect sense.
“It’s a professional wrestling reference. The dudes (bandmates Phill Hunt and Caleb Wheeler) got me into AEW wrestling and it’s a type of match — one fall match,” singer-guitarist Helen McWilliams said.
Regardless of genre or labels, ONE FALL’s sound captures some of the attributes of pro wrasslin’ with its high-energy.
“I can definitely make that comparison to professional wrestling, in that our music is aggressive, hard and fast but there’s a ton of heart. We’re not afraid of being kind of cheerful, and people comment a lot about how much I’m super-smiley on stage. It’s because I’m having fun and I’m not going to pretend I’m not. We really like what we’re doing, we really like each other and we’re hilariously nice to people and we like to play this, like, heavy music.”
Her bandmates have been into pro wrestling for a long time, she said, “and they educated me. They just got me super into AEW, in particular. It’s very different from what I grew up with — It’s so inclusive, and there are very awesome powerful women, and people of all shapes and sizes. But they (Hunt and Wheeler) are, like, encyclopedic knowledge.”
It is a connection they share even before they pick up their instruments.
“We always talk about which wrestler we’d like to write walk-out music for,” she said with a laugh.
Big Splash
“We’re really new — it’s been an amazing few months,” McWilliams said.
Formed about a year ago, ONE FALL released a three-song EP in November. They played the band’s first gig in December with a video following in January. With just a couple of out-of-state shows in March under their belt, they accomplished a historic feat — they won the Rock ‘n’ Roll Rumble in Boston, the granddaddy of ‘battle of the bands’ that dates back to 1979.
ONE FALL, with Kyle Paradis as fill-in bassist in tow, beat out 24 bands in a weekslong competition that marked the Rumble’s return after three years of COVID closure.
For McWilliams, it was like a dream come true. She’s a long-time Rumble fan, even to the point of knowing which bands won which year. She’d entered the Rumble twice with previous bands.
McWilliams said she threw the band’s hat in the ring more as a way to network.
“We went into with the mindset of ‘oh maybe, we’ll get to meet some bands, get our name out there a little bit, that it will be a cool experience, get to meet some people and be part of this awesome thing,’” McWilliams said. “I for one was genuinely surprised every time we won. I always had a favorite band that I thought was going to win the night that wasn’t us.”
The band’s mindset changed after they climbed on stage night after night with growing applause as ONE FALL moved up through the semis and into the three-band finals.
“We tried to play every show like we were never going to play another show in our lives and that came through.”
In studio and on stage
The band is going into the studio at New Alliance, to record a new 5-song EP, McWilliams said. “That will have some of the songs people have heard us playing at shows and some new stuff. We’re really excited about that,” she said.
ONE FALL has another first in store — their first hometown gig — a June 30 show at Koto in Salem. The band actually made its international debut before gigging locally when they played Pouzza Fest in Montreal in May. In October, ONE FALL is booked to play The Fest in Gainesville, Florida.
“It’s wild, we’ve had so many adventures already and to finally be able to play Salem!”
All band members are adopted Salem residents. McWilliams moved just over 10 years ago to a downtown neighborhood on the Common. She’s originally from central New Jersey, spending time most recently in the Allston section of Boston.
“We sometimes call (Salem) the punk-rock retirement community now because everybody that was in the punk scene in Boston and couldn’t afford Boston anymore or wanted to try to afford a house sort of all had the same idea and came to Salem. It’s an amazing community — I love it up here and I feel like I’m not going anywhere. Every time we come back from playing somewhere else, we’re like ‘ahhh — it’s actually really nice to be home.’ It’s like we don’t even miss these cool places we’ve been playing because we all love Salem and we all live in a couple blocks of each other “
Top of their game
Besides pro wrestling, and their music, McWilliams, Hunt and Wheeler have another deep connection- they are all software developers who worked at Harmonix, the company that gave the gaming world Rock Band and Dance Central.
Video game developers must collaborate to create, she said, a skill that’s essential in rock ‘n’ roll.
“I think because we’ve had the experience of all working together professionally before in an industry where you have to collaborate creatively with a lot of people to make something. It takes so, so many creative people working very hard to make anything in a game so it’s a really good experience for being in a band where you have to have give-and-take, and you have to let people have their area of focus and shine, let them surprise you, take something you started and take it in a direction you didn’t expect,” she said.