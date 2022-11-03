SALEM — For decades, the families of Melissa Tremblay and Claire Gravel were left to wonder what had happened.
The little girl, 11 when she died, found in a rail yard in Lawrence in 1988. The college student, 20 when she was killed, her body left by the side of Route 128 in Beverly two years before that in 1986.
Then, this year, some answers came with the indictments of Marvin “Skip” McClendon, 75, and of John Carey, 63, in the respective killings.
“It’s pretty gratifying to be able to reach out to a family,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in an interview alongside members of his staff, state police detectives and the head of the criminal investigation division for Salem police.
There have also recently been a few cases in which the person identified as a suspect has since passed — but the knowledge that a crime was solved has brought closure for loved ones, he said.
“It’s kind of a misnomer to call these cold cases,” said Blodgett. “They never go cold. We prefer to say we’re looking at it with a fresh set of eyes.”
“It’s important for the community to know we’re not going to give up on solving these cases,” said Blodgett.
To that end, his office is reaching out to ask for help in resolving other cases, like the 1974 death of Henry Bedard Jr. in Swampscott, the 2000 death of Kramo Curry in Salem, or the 2011 murder of John and Geraldine Magee in their Andover home.
There are new scientific techniques and enhancements, for example.
The use of DNA to identify suspects wasn’t even a thought in the minds of investigators who collected evidence from crime scenes in the 1970s and 1980s. and some methods that were considered promising — and that were even used in prosecutions as recently as a decade or two ago — have since been discredited as unreliable.
Jessica Strasnick and Marina Moriarty are assistant district attorneys in Blodgett’s office who have taken on the work of both building cases from newly-discovered evidence and ensuring that the cases are on solid legal ground.
There are labs around the country that “have the ability to do more with less,” said Strasnick, pointing to examples of cases where small amounts of DNA or DNA that has degraded over time can be analyzed and developed into a profile.
There now exists the ability to identify “Y” DNA, which also allows investigators to narrow down a pool of people even further.
But there’s the non-technical aspect of investigating cases as well — old-fashioned door knocks and interviews.
Salem police Lt. Kristian Hanson and state police Detective Dan Hinchion have returned to re-interview witnesses in one case recently.
“We hope over 20 years people might be more willing to talk,” said Hinchion.
Maybe they search their consciences, or they’ve matured, or are no longer in fear of a bad actor.
Sometimes, it’s a detail that a witness might not think important.
“A lot of the time somebody knows something,” said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the office. “No matter how small a detail might seem, it might help.”
State police Detective Sgt. Peter Sherber said “sometimes you have what seems like the most promising lead and it turns out to be a dead end.”
“You keep trying until you get to where you want to be,” Hinchion said.
There is also some good news: Today’s “solve rate” is far better than it was a few decades ago, said Strasnick.
Of the 14 homicides in Essex County this year, “We’ve solved all of them,” Sherber said.
Modern technology — not only the proper collection and storage of DNA but the ubiquitous presence of security cameras and cell phone towers silently tracking everyone’s movement — also contribute to modern prosecutions.
“Some of these cases would never have gone unsolved if they happened today,” said Moriarty.
Moriarty, who also handles appeals and responses to motions for new trials, marvels at just how primitive some of the older technology was in some of the older cases, pointing out the use of blood types to try to narrow down a pool of suspects.
Blodgett acknowledged that sometimes prosecutors face criticism for reopening older cases when someone is already in custody, as in the prosecution of Valentine Underwood, who was already serving a life sentence in California for murder when he was identified and charged in a 1988 kidnapping and rape in Andover.
“Any time we can go forward we will,” said Blodgett. “The most important job of a district attorney is to stand up for and speak up for victims of crime.”
Essex County is not alone in bringing new focus on old crimes.
In March, prosecutors in Middlesex County filed a murder charge against Arthur Massei, a career criminal living in Salem, in the 1971 murder of a Bedford woman, Natalie Scheublin. Some of the same things Essex investigators mention — new information from witnesses, advances in technology — contributed to building the case against Massei, 76.
Anyone with information on an unsolved Essex County homicide can contact the Essex County state police detective unit at 978-745-8908.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis