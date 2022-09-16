SALEM — This isn’t just a first... it’s a REAL first.
The City Council Thursday night accepted the donation of a $15,000 painting of Sarah Parker Remond, a celebrated Salem resident who, with her brother Charles Remond, was a critical abolitionist and suffragist on an international stage lived out after her Salem years.
The painting, a roughly 2.5- by 4.5-feet framed oil painting, features Remond in a seated position. It was done in the classic “American” style, was donated by Jane Fiorentini Steward, and it’s valued at $15,000.
With the City Council’s approval, the Remond painting will be displayed at City Hall, in a location yet to be determined but expected near the mayor’s office, according to Barry. When that happens, Remond will become the first woman and person of color to be featured at City Hall, a building that for close to 200 years has only displayed white men on its walls.
But the approval had two steps. Before the Council could accept the donation Thursday night, the work had to be cleared for “appropriateness,” according to city art planner Julie Barry.
For that, they brought in Gwendolyn Rosemond, a retired Salem State University professor and Black voice in the community, who could speak to the nuance of depicting a person of color accurately.
It gets down to how specifically Remond is portrayed, Rosemond explained. The race of her descendants “might have impacted her hair, her skin tone.”
“What comes out now are concerns about photography, lighting people of color in photography and whether it’s true,” Rosemond said. “I have no idea who the donors are or who the artist is, so I don’t know their work. I don’t know where they’re coming from in their head.”
That was intentional, so that Rosemond had the same opportunity to understand the work as anyone walking through City Hall when the work is put on display, she explained. To that end, Rosemond cleared the painting Thursday afternoon, leading to a unanimous City Council vote with no discussion. The body also accepted a 10-foot-tall sculpture titled “Vertical Water Ogee Wave” by Karin Stanley, currently on display along the Harbor Connector Path and valued at $11,000.
The achievement of the painting’s acceptance is notable due to the age of Salem’s City Hall, which follows City Hall in Manhattan as the second-oldest operating municipal building in the country. It’s presently unknown how many portraits in City Hall today are original to the building’s initial construction in 1836.
It isn’t the first time councilors have discussed hanging a work depicting a portrait of a woman or person of color. For the last several years, Salem officials have been running a process to bring a portrait of an indigenous leader to City Hall.
Work on the Naumkeag portrait has slowed down for the same reason that Rosemond was called in to authenticate the painting of Remond, according to Barry.
“The artist (for the indigenous portrait) has been working diligently on the project with the Massachusett Tribal Council, and the Massachusett Tribal Council asked for more time so they can get it right,” she said. “We haven’t had any photographic representations of women from the Naumkeag tribe in history, particularly Squaw Sachem. We don’t know what she looked like, so we’re having to interpret what she looked like.”
