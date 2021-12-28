PEABODY — Anthony Carli joined with his city’s Board of Health recently to launch a city-wide mask mandate effective Monday, Dec. 27. As he cast his affirming vote, he called for other towns to start doing the same.
He’s getting his wish. To end December, a heavy portion of the North Shore has executed mask-wearing orders for all indoor public spaces. Salem has gone so far as to mandate vaccines for most restaurants and large indoor spaces, and Beverly could be preparing to do the same.
Beverly’s Board of Health will meet Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. to discuss city-wide mask and vaccine mandates. The meeting will be held remotely on the video platform Google Meet.
Throughout the pandemic, communities have often lined up in public health actions. But the spread of the omicron variant has led hospitals in the area to practically beg their towns to put mask orders in place at the very least, if not vaccines as well.
“We’re in a code red every day, current state,” Salem Hospital President Dave Roberts told the Salem Board of Health on Dec. 15. “I’m pretty adamant about us doing everything we can to prevent a COVID wave. I’ve researched the omicron variant very extensively. It’s going to hit us pretty hard. The hospitalization rate with omicron is going to be as high as it was with delta.”
At the time, omicron was hardly detected in the United States and verified to be spreading heavily in only Africa and Europe. By Dec. 20, however, it had become the dominant strain in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
“I appreciate everybody’s professionalism tonight,” Carli said when Peabody’s Board of Health met Dec. 22. “I’m in favor at this point (of a mask mandate) because it’s concerning to me from a hospital standpoint, and the capacity of the local and area hospitals. I’d hope that Beverly and Danvers would follow suit, because the regionalization of these mandates are always better than just one city.”
Hamilton and Peabody both launched mask mandates at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27. Swampscott put one into effect on Dec. 23, and Danvers joined the crowd with its own mandate that took effect Christmas Eve, according to the communities’ websites.
Sharon Cameron, Peabody’s health director, said a regional approach to mandates is “appropriate because we all share the same hospital resources.”
“Right now in Northeastern Massachusetts, 98% of ICU beds are occupied and 96% of all the ‘MedSurg’ beds are occupied,” Cameron said, referencing beds reserved for more common medical and surgical procedures. “It really does make sense to look at opportunities to mitigate impact on a regional level.”
In addition to the city-wide mask mandate, Salem also put a vaccine mandate on all gyms and fitness centers, entertainment venues, galleries, museums, and broadly speaking all restaurants, bars and other food-related businesses that allow on-site eating and drinking. Retail and food businesses that don’t allow on-site consumption aren’t included. The first phase of the mandate requires at least one dose of vaccine for people 12 and older by Jan. 15, and the second dose by the second-phase deadline of March 1. Children age 5 to 11 must have the first of two doses by March 1, and the second by the time phase three hits on May 1.
Details on orders, mandates and conversations surrounding either weren’t immediately available in Marblehead, Topsfield and Wenham on Monday afternoon.
Health officials largely expect the biggest problems from the pandemic to begin soon and last several weeks, as infections rise from Christmas gatherings and the region looks ahead to the coming New Years weekend.
For that, Cameron reiterated her past hopes that people are masked when appropriate, vaccinated and — going one step further — taking advantage of over-the-counter testing kits where one can. Many communities have been handing them out to residents for free, and pharmacies are also selling them.
“I did this myself with a small group of family I gathered with at Christmas — we all tested,” Cameron said. “Even though though we’re all vaccinated, we all took a test.”
To attend Beverly’s Board of Health meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m., visit meet.google.com/bte-qrwi-ntt.
