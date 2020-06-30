Witnesses: Police officer slow to intervene after assault

NEWBURYPORT — Three witnesses say a police officer refused to help a group of Black Lives Matter protesters after a woman was assaulted following an otherwise peaceful protest Friday night in Market Square.
The protest against racial inequality and police brutality began at 5:30 p.m. and was winding down with only about five protesters left when a man reportedly punched a woman after trying to take her protest sign. Police identified the man as Donn Pollard, 63, of Fruit Street.
Sophia Novello, a rising junior at Newburyport High School and one of the event’s organizers, said she was packing up about 6:50 p.m. when she heard Pollard swearing at one of the remaining protesters. After trying to take the woman’s sign, Pollard reportedly punched her so hard that her sunglasses fell off, Novello said.
“Obviously, the woman who was assaulted was very upset, very taken aback and didn’t really know what to do because no one expected that to happen,” Novello said, noting that the group has not had any problems at its previous protests.
Pollard tried to walk away, prompting the woman to go after him. At this point, Novello and a few other teenage girls requested help from Newburyport police Officer Kevin Martin, who was working a detail in Market Square.
Martin said something along the lines of, “If you want to defund the police so bad, then why should I help you?” in addition to similar remarks, Novello said.
A roughly 80-second video made by Toni Cabral, now circling on social media, shows the moments after Martin was first approached and him walking away as a girl yells, “Why are you a cop if you’re not going to do your job?”
In the video, Martin is seen walking to his police cruiser, then walking back to where the assault occurred and working with another police officer to arrest Pollard.
Cabral said in a post with the video that she started filming after Martin made the statement about defunding police.
As this was happening, Novello said they ran over to Officer Ryan Cutter, who was farther up the street and called for backup when they asked for his help.
Sydney Gediman, another rising Newburyport High junior, gave a similar account as Novello, adding that a bystander held onto Pollard until Martin and Cutter ultimately took over.
Police arrested Pollard and charged him with disorderly conduct and assault and battery. Other officers present included Michael Falite, Shawn Eaton and Sgt. William Steeves.
When contacted Sunday, Marshal Mark Murray said Martin followed procedure and filed a report about the arrest.
“He made the arrest. He did his job. That’s where I’m standing,” Murray said. “There’s more being made out of this on Facebook than anything else.”
The video, which does not show the assault, prompted controversy on social media with people accusing the teenage girls of harassing a police officer.
“We’ve been having these protests for a couple of weeks now, and people have been saying that we’ve been violent — hitting cars and such — but that’s never happened,” Novello said, adding that she been present for every minute of every protest.
“We’ve always been very peaceful, very respectful to everyone that we can and of course, we’re not going to be super happy when people flip us off or say rude things,” she said, addressing those critical of how they spoke to the officer in the video.
“We don’t attack people,” Novello said. “That’s not what we do. We don’t want to discredit our movement or the movement in general.”
Novello and Gediman said neither their signs nor their chants made any mention of defunding police.
“We did not have any signs that said anything about defunding the police but regardless of that, it is his job to help,” Gediman said of Martin. “He can’t choose who he helps based on his views or as he agrees with our views.”
“That’s not his place to pick and choose who he protects and serves,” Novello said, adding that the other officers were all “respectful.”
She said she worries that one officer’s reluctance to help will “snowball” into other incidents of this nature.
Mayor Donna Holaday was not available Sunday to comment on the video or officer’s actions.