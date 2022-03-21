MIDDLETON — An Andover woman will spend 18 months on probation after admitting responsibility Monday for a head-on crash in Middleton last year.
The crash, which took place shortly after 8 a.m. on March 26 on South Main Street, occurred when Mona Matsuda, driving a red Nissan sports car, crossed the center line and went into the path of another driver.
Both Matsuda, 25, of 123 Jenkins Road, and the other driver suffered serious injuries and were taken to Beverly Hospital.
Investigators later learned that, prior to the crash, Matsuda had been smoking marijuana, though she was not charged with driving under the influence. Police found a small quantity of the drug in a jar and a bag in Matsuda’s backpack after the crash, prosecutor April Pagliarulo told a judge Monday.
During a hearing in Salem District Court, Matsuda pleaded guilty to negligent driving to endanger and admitted to sufficient facts on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
She was also found responsible for failing to stay within marked lanes.
But in an effort to spare Matsuda — a U.S. Navy veteran with no prior record — from having a felony conviction, Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman imposed the guilty finding only on the driving to endanger charge, which is a misdemeanor.
He continued the assault and battery charge without a finding for 18 months, meaning it will be dismissed as long as Matsuda stays out of further trouble and complies with conditions that include taking a driver safety class, a brain injury awareness class, and undergo a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment.
Prosecutors had sought a suspended sentence in the case; Matsuda’s lawyer urged the judge to continue both charges without a finding.
The other driver in the crash, Rebecca Donovan, told Chapman that she still suffers from trauma and nightmares nearly a year after the crash. She underwent surgery to repair her broken clavicle and sternum with metal plates, and three months of physical therapy.
“This accident didn’t need to happen, and I hope it doesn’t happen to anybody else,” Donovan told the judge.
Matsuda’s lawyer, Justin Edwards, said his client was also seriously injured and spent three months at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital after the crash. She had to learn to walk again due to the damage to her lower body.
She bears a large scar across her face as well.
Edwards said Matsuda hasn’t driven since the crash. The Registry of Motor Vehicles suspended her license as an immediate threat.
“She takes an Uber when she needs to get somewhere,” Edwards told the judge.
