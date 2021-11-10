SWAMPSCOTT — A Lynn woman was sentenced to probation and community service Tuesday after pleading guilty to driving her car at a group of Black families leaving a Swampscott cookie shop, then yelling racially offensive remarks at them.
Rhonda Wozniak, 61, of Lynn, pleaded guilty to eight counts each of assault with a dangerous weapon (her vehicle) and civil rights violations.
Lynn District Court Judge Jean Curran sentenced Wozniak to nine months of probation and 40 hours of community service.
The incident happened outside The Cookie Monstah in Vinnin Square, where three Black women and their five children were in the parking lot returning to their cars, on the evening of July 28, 2020.
Wozniak, who is white, suddenly sped toward them, nearly hitting them, according to prosecutors.
When one of the women asked her to slow down, Wozniak yelled racist slurs and "told them to go back where they belong," prosecutor Jenn Capone told Curran.
One of the children in the group asked, "where do we belong?" Capone told the judge.
The children in the group were between the ages of 5 and 12, prosecutors said.
Swampscott police identified Wozniak from video taken by one of the victims and surveillance cameras at a nearby store. That video showed the license plate on her car.
Capone had sought a slightly longer term of probation, one year, with 100 hours of community service.
Wozniak's attorneys asked for the case to be continued without a finding and then dismissed in six months, which would have spared her a record of any conviction.
Curran, in addition to imposing the community service requirement, ordered that Wozniak stay away from the victims, not try to contact them, and that she maintain employment.
District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in a statement that Wozniak's actions that night were "harmful and offensive, not only to the victims, but also to the community at large."