PEABODY — A woman was airlifted to Boston Thursday afternoon after being seriously injured in a two-car collision on Route 1 in Peabody
The victim, who police have not yet identified, was taken by Med Flight to Brigham & Women's Hospital after sustaining serious lower-body injuries including an open fracture. Peabody police said, however, she was conscious and communicating with responders.
The accident took place at about 2:35 p.m., on Route 1 southbound in the vicinity of the Turnpike Car Wash at 80 Newbury St.
Police said a 2021 Chevy Silverado, operated by an 82-year-old Danvers man, collided with a 2015 Audi A4, operated by a 53-year-old man from Lynn. The injured woman, a passenger in the Audi, is 39-year-old North Andover woman.
The operator of the Silverado was issued a criminal summons for negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Route 1 southbound was shut down for the Med Flight, but reopened just before 4 p.m.
No further information was available as of 7 p.m.