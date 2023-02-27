SALEM — A Peabody woman has been ordered not to drive and remain confined to her home after allegedly driving drunk with her 15-month-old child in the backseat Saturday.
Melissa G. Bollin, 29, of 42 Washington St., Peabody, pleaded not guilty to charges of child endangerment while driving under the influence of alcohol, drunken driving, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, during her arraignment Monday in Salem District Court.
Salem police allege that Bollin was behind the wheel of an older Chevy Suburban when she crashed into a parked car in the lot of the Sofi Apartments at Salem Station shortly after 3 p.m., then continued driving to the rear of the lot.
That's where officers say they found her, along with two other women, and the 15-month old girl, who was in a carseat and who was not injured.
A prosecutor said the girl was taken to Salem Hospital because there was no one who could take custody of the child after Bollin's arrest. The Department of Children and Families was also notified.
The prosecutor said Bollin appeared "extremely carefree" and she and the other women in the SUV kept talking over each other as officers tried to determine what had happened.
Police said in their report that Bollin admitted to consuming a "nip" sized bottle of alcohol, then to consuming two, and may have also told a DCF worker that she drank mai tais.
Bollin's lawyer, Thomas Gately, told a judge that his client denies that she was the driver of the SUV and asked for a court order for funds to hire an investigator to look for video surveillance that might show who was driving. That request was approved by the judge.
Judge Kareem Morgan denied a request by prosecutors to set $5,000 bail in the case but did order that Bollin be fitted with a GPS monitor while the case is pending. She is allowed to leave only for court or medical appointments, school (she is taking classes in phlebotomy and other medical testing), and for employment.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 4.