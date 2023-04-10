SALEM — A 41-year-old woman died after being hit by a car Sunday night near Jefferson Avenue and Willson Street.
Shortly after 8:20 p.m., police responded to call about a woman struck by a motor vehicle.
On arrival, police found a 41-year-old female in the roadway, suffering from extensive injuries.
The officers immediately initiated life-saving measures before her care was turned over to paramedics. She was transported to Salem Hospital for treatment.
A short time later, officers were informed that Tammi Lyn Guy, the victim, had died of her injuries.
Detectives from the Salem Criminal Investigation Division, along with troopers from the state police Accident Reconstruction Team, responded to the scene, and the crash is under investigation.
The driver of the motor vehicle involved remained on the scene. As of Monday night, no charges had been filed.