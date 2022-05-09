SALEM — MBTA Transit Police have not yet released the identity of the woman killed by a train yesterday.
The woman died about 5 p.m. after she was hit by an outbound train in the vicinity of Salem's Castle Hill.
Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the woman was trespassing on the right of way and was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries.
The incident is under investigation by Transit Police, Sullivan said, but there has been no indication of foul play. He did not say whether the death is believed to have been accidental or a suicide.
The victim was misidentified as a male in Monday's story.