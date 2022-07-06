SWAMPSCOTT — A Texas woman is undergoing rabies treatment after being bitten by a coyote Saturday night in the Swampscott Mall parking lot.
Kathy Ellis, who was visiting family in the area, told reporters she was just leaving Bertucci’s after having dinner there with her sister Susan.
They had returned to the car in the restaurant’s Paradise Road parking lot, she said, and she had just put her leftovers inside and sat down on the driver’s seat when she felt what she described as a “strong bump on her thigh.”
“I was thinking it was a puppy or a dog,” she said, “and this coyote is standing there looking at me.”
“Kathy let out a blood-curdling scream,” said Susan, her sister, “and I had no idea why because I hadn’t seen the coyote at all.”
“He frightened me, certainly,” Kathy agreed.
She said she was holding a can of seltzer water and I threw it at him to get him away from the car so she could close the door, she said. “I never expected that one would walk up to the car and just put his head right in.”
As she headed back to her parents’ home in Salem, Kathy initially thought little of the encounter, but her leg was starting to hurt, and she remarked about it to her sister. Still, she saw no tear or blood on her pants, so she thought the coyote had just “bumped me really hard.”
“As I was driving home, I kept saying to my sister: ‘This really hurts.’ But it hadn’t torn my pants or anything, so I just thought he bumped me really hard,” she said.
Once in Salem, when she checked for bruising on her thigh, Kathy discovered blood on the inside of her pants and a distinct puncture wound where it hurt.
This is the second incident within the past few weeks in which a coyote has bitten a person in Swampscott. The first was on June 13, in the Santander Bank’s Paradise Road parking lot, less than a block away from where Ellis was bitten.
Swampscott Animal Control officers said people are leaving food out for coyotes, attracting them.
Police and medical authorities urge anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a wild animal to immediately contact their doctor and arrange for rabies shots.