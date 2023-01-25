SALEM — A woman died after being struck by a train in Salem Tuesday night, according to law enforcement officials.
Salem police said they responded at 10:14 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by an MBTA commuter train traveling northbound just beyond the Salem train station. Responders attempted life-saving measures but the person did not survive, police said.
MBTA Transit Police identified the person as an adult female and said she "intentionally entered into the right of way and was struck by the commuter rail train."
Salem police said the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature but is being investigated by the Essex District Attorney's Office, Transit Police and Salem Police Department detectives.
Officials did not release the name of the woman.