SALEM — A 41-year-old Lynn woman was struck by a car and killed while attempting to cross Highland Avenue in Salem Thursday evening, police said.
The driver of a 2021 Honda Accord called 911 shortly after 7 p.m. to report the crash, and remained at the scene, which was near a shopping plaza that includes a Walmart, police said.
The woman was identified by police on Friday afternoon as Mindy Lee Cook.
Officers found the victim (Cook), unresponsive, in the roadway, which is part of Route 107, a state highway. They began lifesaving efforts, including CPR, until Atlantic Ambulance and the Salem Fire Department arrived, Lt. John Burke, the department's spokesman, said.
Cook was taken to Salem Hospital, but did not survive.
The road was shut down for an investigation, which included Salem police detectives and the state police accident reconstruction unit.
Burke said the preliminary investigation shows that Cook was crossing the roadway at the intersection when she was struck by the Honda in the southbound left lane.
The investigation remained open as of Friday, and no charges have been filed.