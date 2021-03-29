Woman to run every road in Newburyport a second time

NEWBURYPORT — A local woman, who was looking for some less-crowded routes during the pandemic, ran every road in the city and Plum Island last year — and she’s ready to do it again.
Lauren Sager, a 32-year-old Newburyport resident, describes herself as “a really casual runner.” She is a member of the Newburyport YWCA Masters Swim Team and has participated in a few sprint triathlons for fun, as well as some 5K races for charity. She is now training for her first half marathon in October.
Prior to the initial stay-at-home orders in March 2020, Sager frequented the Clipper City Rail Trail, saying she enjoyed running along the Merrimack River. When social distancing guidelines first came down, she realized it was going to be difficult to maintain 6-foot distancing on the path.
Like others, Sager, a math professor at the University of New Hampshire, was working from home and wanted to get outside even more.
She started thinking about where else she could run and was inspired by Jen Golbeck, an ultra runner who set out to run every road in the Florida Keys and documented her journey on social media and through her podcast, “Runs with Dogs.”
Golbeck, a computer scientist and University of Maryland professor, is well-known for her multiple accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok — most notably, under the handle @TheGoldenRatio4, which is dedicated to her multiple golden retrievers.
Hearing Golbeck’s intentions to run every road in the Keys — which she accomplished between April and August — Sager decided to set her own goals, but at her own pace. She started by running every residential street between High Street and the Merrimack River.
Then, when she finished that, she thought, “Where else can I run?” and decided to do all the roads between High Street and Low Street. She kept building from that, until she had covered all of Newburyport and Plum Island in five months.
“There were a ton of roads that I had never been on,” Sager said, citing the neighborhoods around Turkey Hill Road and streets near Maudslay State Park that she hadn’t previously had reason to explore.
She enjoyed seeing Newburyport from a fresh perspective, especially with the flowers blooming in the spring.
“It was such a cold spring last year that running and seeing the flowers and gardens starting to bloom was such a boost,” she said.
Sager also saw a lot of rabbits.
“Because people weren’t out as much, they were more bold about coming out,” Sager said. “I very rarely see them now unless I’m going (running) at dusk or dawn.”
With the pandemic still here, Sager decided to run all the streets once again, and began March 15. She’s looking forward to “getting a new perspective” and seeing how the city has changed over the year.
When asked if she had any advice for runners just starting out, Sager said it’s important to enjoy the sport at your own pace — something she realized when listening to Golbeck’s podcast.
“You don’t have to be a super fast, super runner,” she said. “You can just kind of take it slow. As long as you’re out there, you’re still running, you’re still getting things done, you’re still accomplishing goals and that’s all you really need to do. It’s all about accomplishing your own goals, instead of what somebody else has prescribed for you.”