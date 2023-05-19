PEABODY — Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll had three words of advice for women attending the North Shore’s Chamber of Commerce Thrive Summit Thursday morning: Run for office.
“More than ever, we need a diversity of opinions,” Driscoll said. “We need a diversity of experiences in places that are really influencing what’s happening in our communities, in our commonwealth and, frankly, in our country.”
Hosted at the Boston Marriott Hotel in Peabody, the event was a chance for women to network, collaborate and be empowered in their fields through the support of other women.
A morning packed with speeches and breakout sessions started with an address from Driscoll, who became the first female mayor of Salem in 2005 and first female lieutenant governor to be elected alongside a female governor in Massachusetts last year.
“I was really fortunate it worked out at a time when people were actively saying, ‘Oh, Kim, you’re really smart. I think you’d do a great job, but Salem’s not ready for a woman,”” she said about her first mayoral race.
Driscoll heard similar sentiments about her running mate Maura Healey’s gubernatorial bid during the last election, she said, and acknowledged that many women in the room face similar hurdles in their own careers.
But when it comes to breaking down gender barriers in politics and the workplace, it’s up to women to lead the charge.
“There’s no cavalry coming. We’re the calvary,” she said. “Don’t wait for somebody to ask you (to run for office).”
It’s a rewarding experience to serve your community in any capacity, whether that be as mayor, city councilor, zoning board member or as an active voice at municipal meetings, Driscoll said. If there aren’t many women serving in these roles already, taking them on yourself only widens the path for more women to follow in them, she added.
“Somebody had to be the first woman mayor. I’m glad it was me and it worked out. But once that happens, it’s never an issue anymore,” Driscoll said. “Now that we’ve elected a woman governor, now that we have two women in these leadership roles, five female constitutional officers, nobody’s gonna say, ‘Is Massachusetts ready for a woman?’”
Driscoll also spoke about what she called the largest issue every community in the state is facing: Housing. The state is currently 200,000 housing units short on where it needs to be, and is only creating about 20,000 new units a year, she said.
It’s getting harder for older residents to age in place and for younger generations to live and work where they grew up, she said. The state’s Housing Secretary is working on a comprehensive plan that will leverage public land for new housing and look at housing in communities that are serviced by the MBTA, she said.
It sometimes takes community members like the woman at the summit to stand up and support housing developments or other initiatives in their communities for these changes to get pushed through, Driscoll added.
“We need some early wins and some short-term wins,” she said. “We’re going to do a lot of things that we’re not going to cut the ribbons on that we have to lean in and support now for that next generation.
“If we don’t figure out some of these challenges, whether it’s housing or the climate crisis, or transportation — they’re all frankly linked — this next generation might be the first one to do worse than their parents,” she continued.
Attendees also heard advice on how to best manage their personal finances, negotiating their worth, supporting diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and finding a new career, during breakout sessions.
The conference finished off with a speech from former WCVB Channel 5 news anchor Liz Brunner, who now runs her own communications consulting business and recently published her book, “Dare To Own You: Taking Your Authenticity and Dreams into Your Next Chapter.”
She spoke about her own career path switching from teaching to journalism to now running her own business. She’s applied many of the same skills to these different jobs over the years, and told the audience that “no knowledge is ever wasted” in any career they pivot toward.
“Every experience we have, good or bad, every job we’ve ever held, even going back to when you were in high school, all those experiences matter,” Brunner said. “When you connect the dots of those experiences, when you take the time to see what patterns or words and themes emerge, they’re like rivers that run through your life.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.