With their latest album, “Kingdom In My Mind,” the Wood Brothers continue to make music that is difficult to define, but easy to enjoy, melding together elements of folk, jazz, rock and blues into a sound that has grown quite distinctive and unique.
To the group’s bassist, Chris Wood, this was the plan from the day he and his brother, Oliver, started the group.
“I had a good friend who once told me the hardening of the categories promotes art disease. It’s convenient in the industry to be marketable and be defined, but it can be confining as an artist...,” Wood said.
“That’s sort of been my fantasy about the Wood Brothers from the very beginning,” he elaborated. “I had this fantasy in my head of what if Charles Mingus and Robert Johnson had started a band together, what would that sound like?”
Mingus, of course, is one the greats of jazz, while Johnson was among the most influential pre-World War II bluesmen ever. And on “Kingdom In My Mind” – as on the Wood Brothers previous albums — those styles surface frequently. “Alabaster” is one such song, with its mix of jazz, blues and rock evoking a blend of anticipation and trepidation. The quirky and soulful “Little Blue,” is another track with a particularly jazzy blues accent.
But these are far from the only styles that find their way into an earthy sound that has grown more multi-faceted over time.
The Wood Brothers began developing their unique sound in 2003, after King Johnson, a band co-founded by singer/guitarist Oliver Wood, opened a show for Chris Wood’s acclaimed forward-looking jazz ensemble, Medeski, Martin & Wood.
The brothers took the opportunity that night to play together and discovered they still connected musically – as well as on a personal level as brothers.
They realized they wanted to continue to play together and formed the Wood Brothers. “Kingdom In My Mind,” was released in January 2020, and is the group’s seventh full-length studio album.
Along the way, the group expanded to a trio, with drummer Jano Rix, who started out as a hired hand, becoming a full-fledged band member in 2010.
