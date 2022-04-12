SALEM —The city’s two downtown parking garages are getting major upgrades ahead of the coming tourism season, including heavy work on the second and third levels and roof of the Witch City Mall garage, and a hub of tourism opening at South Harbor.
The work at all three projects — two of them the city’s, and a third for Destination Salem — are expected to wrap up early this summer, according to Dave Kucharsky, Salem’s traffic and parking planner, and Destination Salem Executive Director Kate Fox. The two projects were approved by the City Council to the tune of $2.4 million last June.
It’s the latest round of work for the garage attached to Witch City Mall in the past decade. The three-story structure, owned by the city and overhanging the privately owned mall, has had all four stairwells redone and heavy work on the first floor to address flooding concerns, Kucharsky said.
“We completed the work back in 2020 on the first level, with the main goal of stopping the water from infiltrating the mall space,” Kucharsky said. “Thankfully, that has bene successful, and now we’re essentially trying to cap the facility by securing the roof section.”
The Witch City Mall garage project was approved in last year’s capital improvement plan, with an estimated cost of $1.58 million. The project will effectively wrap up the city’s efforts addressing deferred maintenance on the facility, Kucharsky said.
Planners hope maintenance on the aging garage will become much easier and less costly going forward.
“That’s when we started to chunk out these phases we wanted to do to address it,” Kucharsky said. “In addition to these larger projects, where we’re making improvements and fixing things, this will give us the ability to do more year-round maintenance we couldn’t necessarily do, like flushing pipes, spraying the joints.”
The South Harbor Garage, meanwhile, is getting a transformation on its first-floor corner. Previously home to Scratch Kitchen, the space will soon host public bathrooms and an official home for Destination Salem, an organization that serves as the global marketing arm for Salem tourism.
“We’re calling it the ‘Destination Salem Information Center,’” Fox said. “We’re moving our headquarters down there, and we’ll have the information center as well. The plan is seven days a week, 12 months a year.”
The move could help spur tourism activity along the southern edge of downtown Salem. Each year, as businesses along the Essex and Washington street corridors thrive, those along Derby Street and in Pickering Wharf see less activity.
With the Destination Salem offices opening there, Derby Street becomes “the crossroads” for business, according to Fox. That’s helped further with the recent opening of Real Pirates and Lulu’s Bakery and Pantry alongside Charlotte Forten Park.
“I’ve also been fully embracing what I’m calling the Derby Street renaissance, and I’m really excited that Destination Salem will be part of that,” Fox said. “We’re activating that corner that has been quiet for several years.”
The bathrooms, to be managed by Destination Salem, will be open each day of the week. Hours haven’t been finalized, but Fox said she images something along the lines of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We definitely want the restrooms open until the walking tours start in the evening,” Fox said, “because that’s been a pressure point in the past.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.