BEVERLY — Work has begun on restoring the gazebo that has been shut down for more than a year on Beverly Common.
The gazebo has been fenced off due to its deteriorating condition, forcing the cancellation of the traditional Thursday night Concerts on the Common last summer and this summer. The city also moved its annual holiday celebration from the gazebo to the park next to City Hall last year.
Mayor Mike Cahill said the city spent the last year evaluating which parts of the gazebo needed to be replaced and which could be reused. He said the work should be done and the gazebo reopened by late September or October.
As part of the restoration, Cahill said the wooden stairs will be replaced with granite steps.
“The goal is to restore the gazebo in a way that looks beautiful and withstands time and weathering better based on the availability of longer-lasting materials than were available almost 30 years ago,” Cahill said.
The gazebo was built by the Beverly Rotary Club in 1997 as part of the restoration of Beverly Common, which is located in front of Montserrat College of Art. Last year the Rotary Club donated $50,000 to the city to help repair the gazebo.
Cahill said the city’s Department of Public Services is doing the repair work, which will save the city on labor costs.
“It has taken some time to get to an understanding of what parts of the gazebo are in good enough shape to touch up and rebuild around and what really needs replacement,” Cahill said. “We’re excited to see the activity.”
