BOSTON — Seniors would be allowed to work off more of their local property tax bills under a provision tacked onto a tax relief bill by the state Senate.
The changes, which were approved on Thursday as part of the Senate’s $590 million tax relief package, would bump up the maximum tax credit allowed under the Senior Tax Work-Off Program from $1,500 to $2,000 a year — a 33% increase in savings.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, who co-sponsored the amendment, said expanding the popular tax credit program would help more seniors afford to live in their hometowns and “recognizes their valuable contributions to the community.”
“We have a diverse and growing older population with an array of well-earned skills, talents and knowledge,” Tarr said. “The services that they offer to municipal departments in need of workload assistance is enormously important and enhances the quality of life in the community.”
The tax credit allows seniors 60 and older who work up to 105 hours a year to qualify for up to $1,500 credit toward their local tax obligations, which vary by city and town. In most cases, seniors must own and occupy the property for which they are receiving a tax credit.
Many communities in the north of Boston region, including Middleton, Lawrence, Marblehead, North Andover and Amesbury, have approved local working seniors tax programs based on the state’s guidelines.
The legislation approved by the Senate includes a buffet of tax cuts, including doubling of the maximum senior circuit breaker credit from $1,200 to $2,400 for low-income seniors with high property taxes or rent. That would cost the state an estimated $60 million.
Another provision of the bill calls for overhauling the estate tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when the assets pass on to beneficiaries. The plan would increase the threshold triggering the so-called “death tax” to assets valued at more than $2 million.
The measure would also increase the state’s earned income tax credit from 30% to 40% of the federal credit, at a cost of $85 million to the state.
Gov. Maura Healey filed her $750 million tax-relief proposal in February, which included many of the proposals approved by the Senate. The House approved a $654 million tax relief package in April, which also included many of those provisions.
Neither of those proposals included plans to expand the senior tax work off program.
Differences between the two versions of the bills must be worked out in closed-door negotiations between the House and Senate before heading to Healey’s desk for consideration.
