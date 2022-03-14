SALEM — Peabody Essex Museum will host the world premiere of a Massachusetts composer's work to mark the final week of The Salem Witch: Reckoning and Reclaiming exhibition, which closes March 20.
Acclaimed composer Ian Weise's "When Blessings Brighten" will be presented by the Essex Piano Trio at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18, in PEM’s auditorium.
This multimedia musical program features the premiere of the "How Blessings Brighten," for tenor and trio by Wiese, with guest tenor Antanas Meilus.
The 2019 work, inspired by epitaphs on gravestones in the Charter Street Cemetery, is presented as a companion piece to Nicholas Slonimsky’s Gravestones at Hancock, N.H (1946) with the Largo from Dmitri Shostakovich’s Second Piano Trio as an instrumental interlude between.
An award-winning composer, Wiese is a doctoral student at New England Conservatory of Music in composition under Michael Gandolfi. His works have been heard in places such as New York City, Boston, Charlotte, Denver, Saratoga Springs, The Walt Disney World Resort, and internationally in Oslo, Norway.
With the performance of both vocal and instrumental music, the Cemetery Project continues and augments the themes of the exhibition by exploring ancestral links to New Englanders beyond the hysteria of the witch trials and to the ravages of war and the wasted human potential in the 20th century and beyond. Although tickets to the cemetery tour that's part of the event are sold out, tickets for the concert are still available. Go to www.pem.org for tickets.