GLOUCESTER — Endicott College professor and Rockport native Krystal Demaine will kick off the Gloucester Writers Center’s winter events on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 at the center, 126 East Main St., Gloucester.
Demaine will discuss the journey behind her new book, “The Roots & Rhythm of the Heart.” The free talk will be followed by a reception.
Demaine, a Ph.D., is a board-certified music therapist, registered expressive arts therapist, registered yoga teacher, and professor of expressive therapies in the School of Visual and Performing Arts at Endicott.
“Her approach to the arts, teaching, therapy, and parenting is grounded in science, play, creativity, the power of human connection, and living fully with heart,” according to a program statement.
New York Times best-selling author Peter Swanson will hold a reading and conversation with Kevin Carey, a poet and novelist, on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Swanson will join Carey, coordinator of creative writing at Salem State University, to talk about life through the lenses of their work and individual experience.
Swanson is the author of eight novels and Carey has published five books, a chapbook of fiction, and three poetry books. His crime novel “Murder in the Marsh” was published by Darkstroke Books.
No reservations are needed. Parking is available on Chapel Street and at the North Shore Arts Association on Pirates Lane.
The event is free but space is limited. To reserve a spot, send an email to adam@gloucesterwriters.org.
For details on future programs, visit GloucesterWriters.org.