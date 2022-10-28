BEVERLY — The North Shore’s first year-round Toys for Tots drop-off center has opened to help make the holidays brighter for kids in need.
The drop-off center is located at the Veterans Services building at 93 Herrick St. in Beverly. Founded in 1947 by a U.S. Marine, Toys for Tots has become a holiday staple for communities across the country.
“Last year, we collected over 103,000 toys and we affected just shy of 70,000 kids and families,” said Marines Staff Sgt. Marcoantonio Gonzalez, the Essex and Middlesex County Toys for Tots coordinator. “This year, we're looking to beat that. Every year we want to get better and better and help out as many people as we can.”
The toys are distributed to local families who can’t afford to buy gifts and area Boys and Girls Clubs. Gonzalez and his team also gather toys during local community events and host “Christmas in July,” a day of holiday-themed activities for families over the summer.
Now that they have a storage facility for the toys in Burlington, they’re hoping to spread holiday cheer even further.
“Having the ability for your child to open a present and have something to hold onto, and to celebrate the holidays, that matters,” Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill said.
Cahill joined the city’s Veterans Agent David Perinchief and other local officials — including state Sen. Joan Lovely, of Salem — at the unveiling of the drop-off center Friday morning.
Lovely donated the first toy to the center at the unveiling — a game called “Gone Fishing.”
“It's a heartwarming initiative and a great way to get toys to kids for Christmas,” she said. “Beverly just has big open arms.”
Walk-in donations are welcome when the Veterans Services building is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays; and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Toys for Tots is always looking for donations and volunteers who can host a drop off site or help pick up toys to bring to a warehouse being used for the drive, Gonzalez said.
Monetary donations can be made by going to https://tinyurl.com/beverlytoysfortots. For more information on ways to donate or volunteer, email toysfortotsbeverly@gmail.com.
