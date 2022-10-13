BEVERLY — The YMCA of the North Shore’s annual gala, The Wanderlust Ball, raised $1.9 million this year that will be used to support the launch of a new mental wellness initiative called the ONEDoor, a Path to Mental Wellness.
According to the Y, the program will broaden and elevate the scope of resources the organization provides across the 25 communities it serves. The gala was held at the new Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA on Oct. 1 and had 400 guests.
“Being able to bring people together in person after three years was wonderful. The energy and excitement in the room was palpable,” said Marge Cregg, Chief Advancement Officer, YMCA of the North Shore.
In support of the ONEDoor program, Honorary Chairs Kristine Trustey, of Wenham, and Sean McGraw, of Manchester, made the largest single gift to the Y in the amount of $1.5 million — $500,000 will be used to fund the program in its first year.
“We are so grateful to our gala Honorary Chairs, Kristine Trustey and Sean McGraw, who have led the charge in helping us launch this transformative program for children, adults, and families. With the addition of an experienced leader in the mental wellness space, coupled with our dedicated team of staff members already focused on mental health, we are positioned to deepen our long standing commitment to mental wellness and meet this need like never before,” said Chris Lovasco, CEO of the YMCA of the North Shore.
In addition to the mental wellness initiative, this funding will help the Y support the ever-growing and diverse needs of individuals, families, and children it serves across the North Shore and southern New Hampshire.