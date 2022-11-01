A career fair for older adults and retirees who may be interested in working at the YMCA will take place at the organization's Peabody branch Wednesday.
From noon to 2 p.m. at the Torigian Family YMCA on Lynnfield Street, interested adults can learn about more than 60 part-time or full-time jobs available at the YMCA’s branches in Lynn, Melrose, Peabody, Saugus and Stoneham.
“Retirees or people who are on their second careers are always looking for meaningful work that allows them to give back and stay connected to their community,“ said Paul Mantell, vice president of human resources at the YMCA of Metro North. “We have some amazing opportunities at the Y that are a perfect way for someone to make a positive impact with their ‘encore’ career.”
Open jobs include fitness and gymnastics instructors, customer service representatives, swim coaches, lifeguards, technology center coordinators, music studio instructors, early childhood education workers and more.
“We have so many great programs that could benefit from the knowledge and experience of people who have already had successful careers and are looking for an opportunity to share their talents with others,” Mantell said.
Attendees are encouraged to register in advance for the fair at www.ymcametronorth.org/careers/.