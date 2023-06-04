SALEM — It's a class that had barely more than a semester to grow in Salem High School before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to learn from home.
A last-minute change in venue due to inclement weather also made them the first class to graduate from the school's field house in the pandemic era.
Salem High graduated 221 seniors in a packed Salem High field house Friday night. It was the first commencement held there since 2019, when a different mayor serving a different world addressed that year's graduates from the front of the field house.
"Welcome, and thank you for the privilege of being able to speak with you on this special day," said Mayor Dominick Pangallo, also chairperson of the School Committee, after taking office just five days earlier.
Pangallo was quick to move his comments on to advice for the graduating class.
"There's an old saying... 'you break it, you buy it.' But that isn't always true. Sometimes, we have to buy things we didn't break," Pangallo said. "When you walk across this stage and down that ramp, you're buying a world that has a lot of mending.
"It's a world you're being asked to buy into, but it isn't one that you broke," Pangallo continued. "It isn't fair for any of us to ask of you, but you are the generation for this moment."
Principal Glenn Burns carried the message further, instructing his graduating class to not "become complacent. Take the skills, energy, and dreams you have today, and turn them into a catalyst for tomorrow's accomplishments."
Alexander MacTaylor, the class salutatorian, understood that he needed to stick to a formula. He pointed it out in the remarks he offered his class.
"Going down the checklist of things I should have... memories and thank yous," he said, looking up. "The thing that sticks out the most is an absurd amount of fire drills and pajama days. But if I have to thank the person who worked the most... which I'm told I need to do... it's my mother."
MacTaylor also pushed his peers to not simply wait for things worth enjoying to come along. Sometimes, he argued, "the only thing you can do is enjoy everything you do."
"You can choose to make things enjoyable. You can also choose to make them boring," MacTaylor said. "You can make things more enjoyable... like starting off essays with a stupid joke."
Valedictorian Alessandra Granniss, known perhaps for overloading herself with extra-curriculars, ran through a list of of her career at Salem High that included nine advanced placement classes, three college classes...
"I know what you're thinking," Granniss said. "I'm in fact sponsored by Apple Calendar."
"Making a new goal, meeting a new friend, treating someone with empathy and kindness..." she said, "as we start to embark on our separate journeys to define success for ourselves, I ask you to remember the important lessons we learned in high school.
"Work hard, make mistakes, chase ambitions, and be proud of yourselves," Granniss said. "Congratulations, Class of 2023. You finally made it."
