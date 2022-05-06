Danvers nurse Lisa Fournier has cared for patients for about 25 years. With Friday marking the first day of National Nurses Week, Fournier and other local nurses are reflecting on why they love what they do, and why others should value it, too.
As a lead nurse of four residential units at Recovery Centers of America in Danvers, Fournier spends her days treating patients who have just finished detoxing from drugs. She helps them learn coping skills and whatever else they need to start a new drug and alcohol-free chapter in their life.
“When patients come in for detox, they don’t always have a lot of hope. In fact, most of the time, they’re hopeless,” Fournier said. “Seeing them go through the process and finding the sparkle in their eye once they find hope, and seeing them go on to further treatment and get their life back, that’s fulfilling.”
Being a nurse always has its challenges. Fournier said not every patient in RCA’s care wants help, and staff shortages when nurses test positive for COVID-19 has made things harder, especially when RCA received an influx of patients from other rehabs that temporarily shut down during the early days of the pandemic.
Fournier said she hopes people keep in mind this week, and every other week, that nurses are doing the best they can.
“We just want to make sure that everybody is safe,” Fournier said. “There are going to be days when someone is sick and things may not happen as quickly as we want, but we will help.”
Like Fournier, Jessica Lavoie said she does her best to help her patients. Lavoie is a registered nurse and case manager for Care Dimensions, a hospice service in Danvers, who travels to as many as eight homes a day to care for patients with fatal illnesses.
“Most everyone who stays in the field really does genuinely love it,” Lavoie said. “You have to love it to be able to do it. For me, it’s making sure that transition to end of life is as peaceful and normalized as possible.”
Lavoie is in her eighth year at Care Dimensions. Besides family members and close friends, it’s nurses like her who are often there for hospice patients the most during their last months. The personal connection that comes from this is one of the many things that makes her love her job, she said.
“I really enjoy being with families and patients and not always feeling like I’m just there to give medication and talk about their health,” Lavoie said. “Nursing is more than that to me, and you really support the family and the patients as a whole this way.”
The job is still hard, Lavoie said. She isn’t always able to relieve patients of their pain, and has to remember to care for herself.
Spreading COVID-19 to patients, or becoming sick themselves, has been another stressor weighing on at-home nurses over the last two years.
Miah Miller is nurse and clinical director at Northeast Arc Clinical Services in Danvers, a home care agency that cares for patients with long-term illnesses.
With many of their patients being children with severe conditions, Miller said parents were afraid to let nurses come into their homes at the start of the pandemic. Some nurses also lived away from their families during their pandemic so that they wouldn’t transmit the virus to their patients or bring it home with them, Miller said.
“It has been so difficult,” Miller said. “At the beginning, it was hard to get the right PPE for our nurses, and parents were limiting their child’s nurse coverage from five a day to one to two. But we have done really well keeping our patients safe and out of the hospital setting.”
Barbara Glendinning, a nurse and director of quality and compliance at Northeast Arc, said the nationwide nursing shortage has hit homecare services especially hard.
“It’s hard to maintain nurses in homecare because our pay is not as competitive in hospitals and other services, and the pandemic has exacerbated that,” Glendinning said.
“[Patients] need more nurses, but we aren’t able to provide them because there is a critical nurse shortage,” Miller added. “It’s hard to see what these patients and their families need, but we can’t always because of this shortage.”
As a way to say thank you to nurses this week, Miller and Glendinning asked for help advocating for higher travel time reimbursements for home care nurses.
“Reimbursement has to align with the times and inflation,” Glendinning said. “We have to continuously push and advocate for why reimbursement has to be increased so that we can continue to retain nurses and service our patients, since there are some families who don’t have nurses right now.”
Despite the struggles nurses face, Miller said seeing patients making progress is incredibly rewarding.
“We see children who have trachs and nurses 120 hours a week eventually graduate from our program to go to school,” she said. “They became an independent child who gets in trouble for talking too much in the classroom, and those are the greatest stories.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.