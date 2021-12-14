PEABODY — A new American flag now flies over the athletic fields named for Peabody firefighter Jim Rice.
Ahead of the 10th anniversary of Rice's death in the line of duty — in a house fire on Hancock Street on Dec. 23, 2011 — Peabody Youth Girls Lacrosse has donated the flag to replace the original flag, which was tattered by age, at the Firefighter James M. Rice Memorial Fields at Higgins Middle School.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt said the league's president, Brian Vinagro, reached out to city officials with the "generous offer" to replace the flag.
Peabody firefighters raised the new flag in a small ceremony Monday with the league players and coaches, as well as Rice's family, the mayor and police officers.
"The ceremony was especially poignant as our community marks the 10th anniversary of Jim Rice's tragic death in the line of duty," said Bettencourt in a Facebook post where he shared photos from the ceremony.
The fields at Higgins, which were installed after the new middle school was completed, were dedicated to Rice in 2017.