IPSWICH – Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) present a chamber music concert on Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m. in the Family Life Center at First Church Congregational Boxford, 4 Georgetown Road, Boxford.
“Our Chamber Music Concert features all of NMYO’s Symphony Orchestra and Select Flute Choir musicians,” Gerry Dolan, NMYO’s music director, said.
The concert is the culmination of an eight-week rehearsal period during which each of the small string, woodwind, flute, brass, and percussion ensembles rehearse with visiting professional musicians. These eleven small ensembles will perform music by composers such as Astor Piazzolla, Juan Crisóstomo Arriaga, Georg Philipp Telemann, and more.
Join in person for this free-to-the public performance or watch the live-stream from the comfort of your home by visiting nmyo.org.
NMYO provides youth musicians with exceptional ensemble training and opportunities for cognitive, social, and personal growth through musical performance and community service. Led by Music Director Gerald J. Dolan Jr., with an accomplished team of music professionals, NMYO’s 140 musicians come from 40+ towns throughout northeast Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire and participate in one of six ensembles offered by the program this year. The regular rehearsal and concert schedule is supplemented with master classes, enrichment days, chamber music coaching, and community service outreach concerts to underserved populations. Musicians ages 8 to 18 can join NMYO for its summer program and the 2023-2024 concert season.
IF YOU GO
Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras Present A Chamber Music Concert
Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m.
First Church Congregational Boxford,
4 Georgetown Road, Boxford
For more: nmyo.org or 978-309-9833