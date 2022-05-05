SALEM — This spring, the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) presents Zachari Logan: Remembrance, an exhibition of drawings and sculpture that invites visitors to reflect on the power of loss and the healing potential of grief.
Located in PEM’s Jurrien Timmer Gallery — a space dedicated to contemplation and meditation — Remembrance features drawings and sculpture by Canadian artist Zachari Logan that are as much about life as they are about death.
Through images of flowers, leaves, and bodies in various states of transformation, the exhibition reveals the latent beauty of decay, as well as the hope, growth, and new life that can emerge in its aftermath.
Zachari Logan: Remembrance opens Saturday and continues through 2023.
Logan’s ceramics and exquisite drawings – including an in situ drawing commission on PEM’s gallery walls – mix the wild and the cultivated, the strange and the familiar to immerse viewers in a field of beauty and desire that celebrates the natural world in all of its forms.
“Across time and cultures, humans have routinely paid their respects and expressed their grief using the language of flowers,” said Siddhartha Shah, PEM’s director of Education and Civic Engagement, curator of South Asian Art and exhibition curator. “Zachari Logan invites us to dwell in their potent symbolism and to discover a mirrored cycle of death and rebirth that is within us all.”
Logan’s work explores how the deep pain of heartbreak of mourning finds an enduring resonance with the fragile beauty of flowers and plants. The exhibition includes a portrait of 49 flowers commemorating June 12, 2016, when 49 innocent people were killed in a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, the deadliest attack on LGBTQ+ people in American history.
His 2016 pastel on black paper, Wreath (Silhouette), prompts viewers to reconsider imagery of wreaths. Since ancient times, wreaths have served as funerary offerings, symbolizing eternal life and the indestructible spirit. But, when worn as a crown, wreaths can convey abundance, celebration, and fertility. Like the flowers and leaves that produce its form, it can, depending on your perspective, be a symbol of life or death, as well as the great mystery beyond.
“When conscious grief is welcomed with tenderness and patience, it becomes an opportunity to sow new seeds of hope for the future,” Shah said. “Our hope is that visitors – many of whom have experienced personal tragedy during the pandemic – find comfort in this exhibition and may embrace the invitation to transform their suffering in order to sow new seeds of hope for the future.”
Logan, who was born in 1980 in Saskatoon, works mainly with large-scale drawing, ceramics and installation. He has exhibited widely throughout North America, Europe and Asia and is found in private and public collections worldwide, including; National Gallery of Canada, Art Gallery of Ontario, Remai Modern and the McMichael Canadian Art Collection among others.
If You Go
Zachari Logan: Remembrance
Opens Saturday
Peabody Essex Museum’s Jurrien Timmer Gallery
161 Essex St., Salem
Thursdays, Saturdays & Sundays 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and holiday Mondays.