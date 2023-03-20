DANVERS — The Zoning Board of Appeals has shown support for a proposed affordable housing development at the New England Homes for the Deaf, but its members are hesitant to approve the project’s four-story height.
The 140 new housing units would be reserved for those over age 55 and who are deaf, near deaf, deaf and blind, or low-income, at the back of the organization’s campus on Water Street, and would go in a new four-story building the Homes for the Deaf looks to build and manage in partnership with Wynn Developers, according to plans filed with the town.
Of these units, 16 would be studios, 84 would be one-bedrooms and 40 would be two-bedrooms, and they all would be designed to accommodate residents who are deaf or blind. The units would also count toward the town’s affordable housing inventory, since 25% of the units will be considered affordable in perpetuity, according to the developers.
Developers need a variance in addition to a special permit because the project would exceed the two story zoning. It also needs a variance because the building will have more than eight units and because developers are requesting to add parking spaces within its side and rear setback.
“I understand the need for the variance given the sensitivities of the community that’s being served and so I would be in favor of it, but I do think that it is quite big, particularly given the height of the land upon which it’s going to fit,” said Katie Hislop, and alternate member of the ZBA, at a meeting last Monday.
Members Kenneth Scholes, Jeffrey Sauer, John Boughner and alternate member Corinne Doherty agreed that the building was too big for what should go in the neighborhood. So did several neighbors like Andrea Daley, who has been a Precinct 3 Town Meeting member for 30 years and was a ZBA member for 17 years.
“This is being shoved down our throat,” Daley said. “It’s something that is not sustainable and I hope it doesn’t come to fruition.”
“We’re in favor of development, but we think that the design needs to be reconsidered…to make this a friendly project for the neighborhood,” neighbor Winthrop Knox added.
Developers told the board they need the extra height on one building rather than creating several shorter buildings because the 16-acre property is irregularly shaped and borders protected wetlands.
They also said they will lower the grade of the land that the building would go on to make it less noticeable, and when finished, it will be a foot lower in height than the nursing home on the property.
“We didn’t want to essentially redesign the whole site just to fit a new building on the property… since we have some pretty interesting topography challenges,” said Jesse Johnson, of Weston and Sampson, the engineering and traffic consultants for the project.
The Homes for the Deaf campus was built in 1925 through support from Helen Keller, her instructor Ann Sullivan and others. It already hosts a rest home that provides assisted living and nursing care and the Thompson House, which has low-income senior housing with a wait list of 3-5 years for new tenants.
“This is more of a culture than a disability…,” Homes for the Deaf Board Member Steve Sacco said at the meeting. “Just like any other culture or ethnicity of any kind, like people tend to gravitate to like people.
“We’ve had this demand,” he said. “We’ve had members of the community who visit our facility, and they do frequently for Bingo or for other community events that we host when we’re not having COVID, and they say, ‘Isn’t there some place that we could live?’ This is answering that.”
Sacco said it might take some time to start filling the units, but like the Thompson House, it will likely fill up and some day have a waiting list.
If the Homes for the Blind cannot fill the proposed facility with tenants who are deaf, deaf and blind, or near deaf, they will first open up units to Danvers residents before those from other communities.
Since the Danvers Housing Authority only has about 180 units that local seniors are eligible for, the new project could take some of the pressure off the town, said Cindy Dunn, the executive director of the Danvers Housing Authority.
“They’re always full, and as soon as we have an opening, we pull a list of 50 people and we fill it again,” Dunn said. “We have people currently in our housing that could be better served in this project, so there are plenty of Danvers residents that could benefit from this development.”
Some residents at the meeting were also in favor of the project, so long as it doesn’t interfere with traffic, which they worry will get worse once the Pioneer Charter School of Science II is built across the street, Kevin Gibbons said.
“The Homes for the Deaf has been a great neighbor and I see the need nationally,” Gibbons said.
The Housing Authority, Planning Board and the Danvers Affordable Housing Trust support the project. Developers just need approval from the ZBA to head into the next stage.
“Whether people come from Danvers or across the country, there’s a need here. It doesn’t really matter where people are coming from…” said ZBA member Kenneth Jarvinen. “This (kind of) housing is really sparse and I think with the affordable housing component of this, it’s very attractive.”
