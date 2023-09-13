PEABODY — A proposed retirement community on Newbury Street is facing backlash from neighbors over its size and potential impact on the area, but others argue it’s the best project an otherwise empty site might get.
Gabelry Development, under The United Group of Companies, has proposed a 128-unit continuing care retirement community at 0 Newbury St., a roughly 4.3 acre piece of land behind The Ultimate Prom and Bridal Store on Route 1 that abuts Huntington Wood condominiums.
Developers originally proposed a 146-unit project, but reduced the size of the building after facing pushback from neighbors. Mainly, those at Huntington Wood.
“In terms of the comments from the residents, largely associated with density and proximity, and the comments from the board, I think this makes a significant reduction so that we’re now at the point where it’s a moderate sized project we feel we can make work,” Jeff Smetana, executive vice president of development at The United Group of Companies, said at Monday night’s Zoning Board of Appeals meeting.
Developers need variances from the ZBA for relief from the 25-acres typically required by the city to build continuing care communities, along with relief around the proposed building’s set-back, vehicle circulation and the maximum number of units required per acre.
In reducing the size of the project, the site’s proposed parking ratio is now 1.4 spaces per unit, compared with 1.15 spaces originally. The five-story building has been shortened in length, and includes garage space on the first floor in addition to parking lots.
If built, the development will offer senior services to its residents and free up single-family homes in Peabody while keeping seniors in their community, Smetana said.
It’s also important for the city to stick to the goals of its housing study that was done in 2021, including allowing residential projects that are denser, have mixed-use spaces and are senior friendly, he said.
Opposition from the ZBA and neighbors
ZBA member Barry Osborne said deciding to require 25 acres for this type of project was a painstaking process, and that if developers want to build it on the roughly 4 acres currently proposed, they should go before the city for an overlay or zoning change.
“I’m not here to criticize his project, matter of fact,” Osborne said. “It’s just too big in my mind, and would it be too big if it wasn’t next door to that 40B? Probably not. It would be a great project, I think.”
A 180-unit 40B project has been approved for 128 Newbury St., and the ZBA is also considering a 60 Unit 40B at 41 Newbury St.
The board has less say on 40Bs because the city is hovering at its 10 percent affordable housing requirement mandated by the state, but not comfortably over it. Since this project isn’t a 40B, which are virtually good to build once they get approval from the state, there’s more room for improvement, ZBA chairperson Frances Gallugi said.
“You took it down by 18 units, that’s great. But at the end of the day, 66 are allowed,” she said. “Can you give us 90 units?”
The board has received about 30 letters in opposition from neighbors. This includes Judge Gwendolyn Tyre, chairperson of the Board of Trustees and a resident at Huntington Wood.
The building’s size isn’t the only concern Huntington residents have about the project. They worry about potential noise, where the new residents might walk, increased traffic or parking issues, and their own property values diminishing, she said at Monday’s meeting.
“Huntington Woods is truly one of the bucolic areas of Peabody,” Tyre said. “Walking through there is like walking in a park and we spend a lot of money in our HOA fees and the like to maintain that. But if we have the CCRC there coupled with, as Madam Chair pointed out, the 40B development, it’s not that kind of neighborhood anymore.”
Huntington residents remained largely opposed to the project even after meeting with developers at a July 25 meeting.
“We consider this location inappropriate as a venue for aged and disabled senior 24/7 living especially due to safety, logistics and access relative to main Route 1 Newbury Street for walking to resources for retail, shopping, and medical and related services needs and the lack of sufficient public transportation for [some],” residents Stanley and Phyllis Gryglik wrote in an Aug. 31 letter to the ZBA.
“This location is nowhere near comparable to Brooksby Village as a site for a senior living facility.”
Some support — and tense moments
Ward 5 Councilor Dave Gamache spoke in favor of the project Monday night.
The property’s owner told Gamache that if this project doesn’t go through, it’s very likely that the site will be turned into a large storage facility, a use already permitted by right, Gamache said.
“If you think you’re going to hear noise from people shutting their car doors at eight o’clock at night when they’re getting ready to go to bed, this has got to be much worse, because those bells go off if something happens to that gate,” he said.
The proposed continued care building would bring in $500,000 in taxes annually for the city, a much needed amount when Rousselot’s $3 million yearly contribution is on its way out, he added.
“The last time that the neighbors kept arguing about something going on a piece of property was with a car wash on Route 114,” Gamache said. “The residents on Mount Pleasant kept saying no, no, no to everything, and what was allowed was a car wash with vacuums that they can turn on in the middle of the night.”
Jack Irwin lives on Winona Street near the 0 Newbury site. He told the board he’ll be able to see the storage unit if that’s built instead of the continued care facility, since he doesn’t have trees to block the view.
Gallugi interrupted him as he mentioned that point shortly after he started to speak, telling him, “I know exactly where that house is because you bought it from my relatives.”
“I don’t care who I bought it from. I’m just telling you I’ll have to look at,” Irwin replied, to which Gallugi said over him, “I don’t care either. Let me finish please, Sir, because I don’t care what you think of me. I don’t think of you at all.
“Where you are on Winona street, you are going to see more of the 180 units than you are of this?” she continued, and Irwin agreed.
Gallugli then insisted that Irwin wouldn’t see the continued-care project, and when he again said otherwise, she cut him off and called for the next speaker.
“I’m not done yet,” he said, but she continued to speak over him.
“The chair can limit who I want to hear and right now, you are done, sir. Thank you very much,” Gallugli said.
After this exchange, Heather Siegel, owner of the Ultimate, spoke in favor of the project.
There isn’t that much traffic on the roads off of Route 1 in that area currently, and issues with parking are “a part of life,” she said. A continued-care facility there would also allow senior residents to easily walk to a Dunkin’ Donuts, Honey Dew Donuts, hair salon, nail salon and other businesses they frequent, she said.
Development is also just part of living in a city, Siegel said.
“I have had 12 years of being there with a distressed property with graffiti and horribleness next door to us,” she said, “and the thought of a beautiful, upscale, senior living place coming in there with nice residents and people that are going to take care of their properties… I welcome that.”
The ZBA continued the matter to its Oct. 18 meeting.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.