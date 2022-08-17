Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.